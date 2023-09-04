Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty extend gains into second consecutive day; investors earn nearly ₹3 lakh crore in a day4 min read 04 Sep 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 241 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 65,628.14 while the Nifty closed the day with a gain of 94 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 19,528.80.
Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher for the second consecutive session on Monday supported by positive global cues amid hopes that the US Federal Reserve may not hike rates in September following a jump in the US unemployment rate in August.
