Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty settle at fresh closing highs, rise almost 2% for the week; mid, smallcaps underperform2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed at 67,838.63, up 320 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 20,192.35, rising 89 points, or 0.44 per cent.
Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty hit their fresh record highs on Friday on gains led by banking, auto and IT heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, TCS and Mahindra and Mahindra, as sentiment remained upbeat tracking positive global cues after recent data signalled China's economy could see a revival.
