Stock market today: Sensex closed at 67,838.63, up 320 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 20,192.35, rising 89 points, or 0.44 per cent.

Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty hit their fresh record highs on Friday on gains led by banking, auto and IT heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, TCS and Mahindra and Mahindra, as sentiment remained upbeat tracking positive global cues after recent data signalled China's economy could see a revival.

“Fresh data showed Chinese gauges of retail sales and industrial output for August topped economists' expectations," reported Reuters.

Besides, expectations are getting stronger that major central banks of the world will end their monetary tightening campaign considering the impact of hikes so far on the economy.

The European Central Bank (ECB) hiked its key interest rate to 4 per cent on Thursday. Focus now has shifted to the US Fed meeting outcome on coming Wednesday.

Stock market today Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty hit their fresh record highs of 67,927.23 and 20,222.45, respectively, on Thursday.

Sensex closed at 67,838.63, up 320 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the Nifty settled at 20,192.35, rising 89 points, or 0.44 per cent. Thus, both indices ended at their fresh closing highs.

Mid and smallcaps underperformed the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap index inched up by 0.09 per cent while the BSE Smallcap index rose 0.27 per cent.

As many as 236 stocks, including Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Mahindra and Mahindra, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and UtraTech Cement, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on BSE rose to nearly ₹323.4 lakh crore from ₹322.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly ₹1.2 lakh crore in the single session.

For the week, both the Sensex and the Nifty rose almost 2 per cent each. On the flip side, the BSE Smallcap index fell over a per cent and the Midcap index declined by half a per cent for the week ended September 15.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices gained further. Brent Crude traded near the $94 per barrel mark around 3:50 pm.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today Out of the total 50 stocks, 32 ended with gains in the Nifty pack. Shares of Bajaj Auto (up 6.29 per cent), Hero MotoCorp (up 2.25 per cent) and Mahindra and Mahindra (up 2.17 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the other hand, shares of BPCL (down 1.60 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.27 per cent) and Asian Paints (down 1.24 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

Sectoral indices today Nifty Auto index rose 1.58 per cent, ending as the top gainer among the sectoral indices. Nifty IT (up 0.94 per cent) also saw healthy gains.

Nifty Bank ended with a gain of 0.50 per cent. Nifty Private Bank (up 0.64 per cent) and PSU Bank (up 0.53 per cent) also saw decent gains.

On the other hand, Nifty Oil & Gas (down 0.75 per cent), FMCG (down 0.48 per cent) and Realty (down 0.39 per cent) ended with losses.