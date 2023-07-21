Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak on strong losses in index heavyweights including Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Friday (July 21).

Shares of Infosys and HUL fell a day after their June quarter results while those of Reliance Industries declined ahead of its Q1FY24 earnings.

Shares of Infosys suffered strong losses after the company reported its weakest June quarter revenue growth since FY21 and slashed its annual sales forecast for the current fiscal year. Infosys revised its FY24 revenue growth guidance to 1-3.5 per cent, down from 4-7 per cent given at its FY23 earnings conference on 13 April.

Investors were spooked by a significant downward revision in Infosys' revenue guidance, leading to a sharp selloff in the stock. This decline also had a negative impact on other IT stocks. The Nifty IT index fell by 4 per cent, with nine stocks showing losses, while only one stock, Mphasis, managed to remain in the green, recording a gain of 4.95 per cent.

Shares of Reliance Industries declined as Street is expecting a softer set of numbers due to the subdued performance of the O2C (oil to chemicals) segment. However, the retail and telecom segment is likely to show healthy growth which could offset the weakness in the company's O2C business.

Weak global cues also added to the negative sentiment. "Global stocks were subdued after earnings reports from Tesla and Netflix failed to dazzle and ahead of an action-packed week for central bank interest rate decisions," reported Reuters.

Stock market today

Following weak global cues, Sensex saw a gap-down opening. It opened 665 points lower at 66,907.07 against the previous close of 67,571.90. It extended losses and cracked 1,038 points to the intraday low of 66,533.74.

The index finally closed with a loss of 888 points, or 1.31 per cent, at 66,684.26 while the Nifty ended with a loss of 234 points, or 1.17 per cent, at 19,745.

Mid and smallcaps substantially outperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.26 per cent lower while the Smallcap index closed with a gain of 0.13 per cent. The BSE Smallcap index hit its fresh all-time high of 34,198.82 during the session.

The overall market capitalisation of firms listed on BSE dropped to about ₹302.1 lakh crore from nearly ₹304 lakh crore, making investors poorer by nearly ₹1.9 lakh crore in a single session.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers

As many as 36 stocks suffered losses in the Nifty pack while 14 stocks managed to end higher.

Shares of Infosys (down 7.73 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (down 3.60 per cent), HCL Tech (down 3.17 per cent), Wipro (down 3.05 per cent), TCS (down 2.58 per cent) and Reliance Industries (down 2.48 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty index.

On the other hand, Larsen & Toubro (up 3.91 per cent), ONGC (up 2 per cent) and NTPC (up 0.93 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

Sectoral Indices Today

Barring Nifty Media (up 0.47 per cent), PSU Bank (up 0.25 per cent) and Auto (up 0.09 per cent), all sectoral indices suffered losses.

The IT index cracked 4.09 per cent, followed by Consumer Durables which fell 1.30 per cent and FMCG which declined by one per cent.

Nifty Bank ended with a loss of 0.24 per cent.

Experts' Views on Markets

"The weak guidance from Infosys cast a shadow over the outlook of the Indian IT sector, causing a delay in Nifty's pursuit of the 20,000 mark. While the heavyweights surrendered to the bears, the small caps demonstrated resilience. Global markets presented a mixed picture, with the US market struggling due to weak earnings," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"All eyes will be on the US Fed and ECB policy meeting next week. Investors would also take cues from various macro data that would be released. With the result season picking up pace, we expect a lot of stock-specific action and provide direction to domestic equities in the coming week. Apart from index heavyweight Reliance, the banking sector is also likely to be in focus as ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank would announce results over the weekend," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Technical Views on Markets

Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research at Kotak Securities pointed out that on intraday charts, the Nifty has breached the crucial support of 19,825 and post breakdown, it is comfortably trading below the same, which is largely negative.

In addition, a sharp intraday correction and reversal formation on daily charts is also indicating temporary weakness.

"Below 19,825, weak sentiment is likely to continue and the index could slip to 19,600-19,550. On the flip side, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after the dismissal of 19,825 and above the same, the index could retest the level of 19,900-19,950," said Athawale.

"Contra traders can take a long bet near 19,550 with a strict stop loss of 30 points. For Bank Nifty, 45,800-45,500 would be the key levels to watch out for and above the same, the index could move up to 46,500-46,900. On the flip side, below 45,500, the banking index would be vulnerable," said Athawale.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

