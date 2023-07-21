Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap six-day winning streak; investors lose nearly ₹2 lakh crore in a day4 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:32 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex suffered a loss of 888 points, or 1.31 per cent, to close at 66,684.26 while the Nifty ended with a loss of 234 points, or 1.17 per cent, at 19,745.
Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty snapped their six-day winning streak on strong losses in index heavyweights including Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS and Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on Friday (July 21).
