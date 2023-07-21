"All eyes will be on the US Fed and ECB policy meeting next week. Investors would also take cues from various macro data that would be released. With the result season picking up pace, we expect a lot of stock-specific action and provide direction to domestic equities in the coming week. Apart from index heavyweight Reliance, the banking sector is also likely to be in focus as ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank would announce results over the weekend," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.