Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed with decent gains on Friday, snapping their three-day losing run, amid positive global cues as investors awaited US non-farm payrolls report which is expected later today.

US stocks futures and top European markets were up when the Sensex closed as the focus shifts to the July US nonfarm payrolls report.

"As per a Reuters survey of 80 economists, payrolls increased by 2,00,000 jobs last month, after rising by 2,09,000 in June. Economists who have been forecasting a downturn by the fourth quarter of this year are increasingly becoming convinced that the soft-landing scenario for the economy envisaged by the US Federal Reserve is now possible," a Reuters report said.

Domestically, investors cheered the healthy June quarter earnings of select heavyweights, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Mahindra and Mahindra.

While SBI reported a 178.25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹16,884 crore, Mahindra & Mahindra's standalone net profit registered a sharp growth of 97.6 per cent YoY.

Stock market today

Sensex opened 213 points higher at 65,453.55 against the previous close of 65,240.68 and rose about 559 points to hit the intraday high of 65,799.27.

The index finally closed 481 points, or 0.74 per cent, higher at 65,721.25 while the Nifty closed at 19,517, up 135 points, or 0.70 per cent.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys, TCS and Bharti Airtel were the top contributors to the gains in the Sensex index.

Mid and smallcap indices slightly underperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index closed with a gain of 0.65 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.66 per cent higher.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to ₹304.2 lakh crore against ₹302.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹1.9 lakh crore in a single session.

Over 250 stocks, including Cipla, Lupin, Marico, Info Edge (Naukri) and Zomato, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

For the week, Sensex and Nifty fell 0.66 per cent each while the BSE Midcap index ended flat. The BSE Smallcap index clocked a gain of 1.51 per cent.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

Out of the total 50 stocks, 30 ended with gains in the Nifty index while 20 suffered losses.

Shares of Cipla (up 3.53 per cent), IndusInd Bank (up 3.01 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (up 2.65 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, SBI (down 2.93 per cent), Bajaj Auto (down 2.53 per cent) and BPCL (down 2.04 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral indices today

Barring Nifty PSU Bank (down 0.70 per cent), Auto (down 0.33 per cent) and FMCG (down 0.02 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with gains today.

Nifty IT, with a gain of 1.55 per cent, ended as the top gainer among sectoral indices, followed by Private Bank (up 1.25 per cent) and Consumer Durables (up 1.01 per cent) indices.

Nifty Pharma (up 0.94 per cent) and Financial Services (up 0.79 per cent) also ended with decent gains.

The Nifty Bank index ended 0.82 per cent higher at 44,879.50 with 10 stocks in the green and two stocks - SBI and Bank of Baroda - in the red.

Experts' views on markets

"The market had been falling for three consecutive sessions and a relief rally was already expected, which came in on the back of a rating upgrade by Morgan Stanley as India remains a bright spot in an otherwise tepid world economy," said Amol Athawale, Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

"Fitch Ratings' move to downgrade US government credit had triggered a global market sell-off in the last few sessions, but India's buoyant economic show in the last few quarters means investors cannot ignore domestic equity markets for long and would keep coming after every short-term correction," said Athawale.

Technical view on Nifty

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that on a weekly basis, Nifty closed in the red for the second consecutive week. The pullback is likely to fizzle out in the zone 19,560 – 19,600 where resistance in the form of the 40-hour moving average and the hourly upper Bollinger band is placed.

"This bounce should be sold into. The hourly momentum indicator has also reached the equilibrium line indicating that the pullback has matured and can begin a new cycle on the downside. Overall, the trend is still negative, and we expect levels of 19,100 from a short-term perspective," said Gedia.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

