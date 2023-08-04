Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap three-day losing run; investors richer by nearly ₹2 lakh crore in a day4 min read 04 Aug 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 481 points, or 0.74 per cent, higher at 65,721.25 while the Nifty closed at 19,517, up 135 points, or 0.70 per cent.
Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed with decent gains on Friday, snapping their three-day losing run, amid positive global cues as investors awaited US non-farm payrolls report which is expected later today.
