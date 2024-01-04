Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty 50 snap two-day losing run; investors earn over ₹3 lakh crore in a single session
Stock market today: Nifty 50 closed the day at 21,658.60, up 141 points, or 0.66 per cent while the Sensex jumped 491 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 71,847.57.
Stock market today: Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty resumed their upward march, snapping their two-day losing run, on Thursday, January 4, on across-the-board buying amid mixed global cues.
