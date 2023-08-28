Stock market today: Sensex closed 110 points, or 0.17 per cent, up at 64,996.60 while the Nifty50 closed at 19,306.05, up 40 points, or 0.21 per cent.

Domestic equity benchmarks the Senex and the Nifty snapped their two-day losing run on Monday on gains in select heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra & Mahindra amid largely positive global cues after China announced steps to give a boost to its market.

China cut the stamp duty on stock trading by fifty per cent, starting Monday. Besides, it also said it will slow the pace of initial public offerings (IPOs). The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has cited recent market conditions as its rationale for slowing the pace of IPOs.

Global markets witnessed gains after China announced these measures. However, gains were capped as investors remained cautious ahead of key US and European macroeconomic data that will be released later this week.

Stock market today After opening about 22 points higher at 64,908.08 against the previous close of 64,886.51, the Sensex rose 327 points during the session to hit the intraday high of 65,213.45. The index, however, cooled off later and ended 110 points, or 0.17 per cent, up at 64,996.60 while the Nifty50 closed at 19,306.05, up 40 points, or 0.21 per cent.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark index. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.59 per cent while the Smallcap index climbed 0.67 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹307.9 lakh crore from nearly ₹306.8 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹1.1 lakh crore in a single day.

Top Nifty gainers and losers As many as 32 stocks ended in the green in the Nifty index while 18 stocks ended in the red.

Shares of Power Grid (up 2.77 per cent), Larsen & Toubro (up 2.11 per cent), Cipla (up 1.95 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.83 per cent) and BPCL (up 1.53 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Reliance Industries (down 1.27 per cent), Adani Enterprises (down 0.87 per cent), Hindalco (down 0.87 per cent), Nestle (down 0.82 per cent) and Titan (down 0.65 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty pack of stocks.

Most sectoral indices ended with gains on Monday, with Nifty Realty, Pharma, Healthcare, PSU Bank and Auto indices rising almost by a per cent each.

Nifty Bank rose 0.60 per cent while the Private Bank index rose 0.61 per cent.

On the other hand, Nifty IT (down 0.46 per cent), FMCG (down 0.23 per cent) and Oil & Gas (down 0.12 per cent) ended in the red.

Markets erased most of its intra-day gains to end marginally higher amid profit-taking in Reliance Industries ahead of the company's AGM. Positive global cues helped local shares end in positive territory, but markets were volatile as mounting concerns over likely interest rate hikes by the US Fed in view of higher inflation coupled with stagflation in China and domestic FII flows remaining choppy continue to weigh on sentiment," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"The highly anticipated Jackson Hole meeting didn’t bring much surprise, as the Fed chair expressed satisfaction with the progress of policy measures and reiterated its commitment to managing inflation within target bounds. This has raised expectations of a rate hike during the November Fed meeting. Global markets traded positively, led by Asian peers, as China's measures to support the property sector boosted sentiment. Domestically, all major sectors, along with mid and small caps, remained positive, except for the IT sector, which faced concerns related to potential rate hikes," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on Nifty Chouhan pointed out that although Nifty cleared the intraday resistance of 19,350, it failed to close above the same due to profit booking at higher levels. The index formed a double bottom formation near the important support level, indicating a strong possibility of a pullback rally from the current levels.

"For day traders, as long as the index is holding 19,220, the positive sentiment is likely to continue, above which, the pullback rally till 19,400-19,450. On the other side, below 19,220, the selling pressure is likely to accelerate, and below the same the index could slip to 19,150-19,120," said Chouhan.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that after falling for two consecutive days, the Nifty held on to the support of the previous swing low placed around 19,250 and witnessed a pullback. On the upside, it faced resistance at 19,360 where resistance in the form of the 40-day moving average is placed.

"The pullback can continue till 19,410 – 19,450, however, we expect selling pressure to emerge from that level. Daily and hourly momentum indicators provide divergent signals which can lead to some consolidation over the next couple of trading sessions. Overall, we shall continue to maintain our negative outlook on the index for the target of 19,100. Crucial support is placed at 19,250 – 19,230 while immediate hurdle is placed at 19,410 – 19,450," said Gedia.