Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing run; investors get richer by over ₹3 lakh crore in a day1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex ended the session with a gain of 267 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 65,216.09 while the Nifty50 rose 83 points, or 0.43 per cent, to settle at 19,393.60.
Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty50 closed with decent gains on Monday, snapping their two-day losing run, in light of positive global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message