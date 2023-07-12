Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty snap two-day winning run ahead of inflation prints, TCS, HCL Tech's Q1 numbers5 min read 12 Jul 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Sensex closed 224 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 65,393.90 while the Nifty50 ended the day at 19,384.30, down 55 points, or 0.28 per cent.
Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed lower on Wednesday (July 12), snapping their two-day winning run, as investors turned cautious ahead of the domestic and US inflation numbers which will potentially influence the next monetary policy moves by the US Fed and the Reserve Bank of India. Investors also awaited the June quarter numbers of IT majors TCS and HCL Tech, expected later today.
