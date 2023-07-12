Domestic equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed lower on Wednesday (July 12), snapping their two-day winning run, as investors turned cautious ahead of the domestic and US inflation numbers which will potentially influence the next monetary policy moves by the US Fed and the Reserve Bank of India. Investors also awaited the June quarter numbers of IT majors TCS and HCL Tech, expected later today.

India’s retail inflation, as per a Mint poll of 19 economists, is likely to have inched up to 4.6 per cent in June from a 25-month low of 4.25 per cent in May on account of higher food inflation driven by vegetable, pulses and cereal prices. The poll predicts consumer price inflation (CPI) in a range of 4.1-4.8 per cent.

Domestic industrial production data for the month of May is also due today which is expected to come at 4.8 per cent against 4.2 per cent in the previous month.

The US consumer prices are expected to come at consumer prices rose 3.1 per cent against 4 per cent in the previous month.

"Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal estimated that consumer prices rose 3.1 per cent in June from a year earlier. That would be well below the recent peak of 9.1 per cent in June 2022 and down from 4 per cent in May, but still above the Fed’s 2 per cent target. Inflation was last close to 3 per cent in March 2021," reported Wall Street Journal.

Apart from the important economic data, investors were also looking forward to the quarterly results of TCS and HCL Tech for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24. They wanted to see how these companies performed in the previous quarter and what their management thinks about the demand scenario in the West.

Sensex closed 224 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 65,393.90 while the Nifty50 ended the day at 19,384.30, down 55 points, or 0.28 per cent.

Stock Market Today

Sensex opened 141 points higher at 65,759.28 against the previous close of 65,617.84 and traded volatile during the session, touching intraday highs and lows of 65,811.64 and 65,320.25 respectively.

The index closed 224 points, or 0.34 per cent, lower at 65,393.90 while the Nifty50 ended the day at 19,384.30, down 55 points, or 0.28 per cent.

Shares of HDFC twins, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank ended as the top drags on the Sensex index.

It was the last trading day of HDFC stock as after its merger with HDFC Bank, it will be replaced by JSW Steel in the Sensex index and by LTIMindtree in the Nifty50 index on July 13.

While the benchmark Sensex closed lower, the mid and smallcap indices closed with decent gains. The BSE Midcap index closed with a gain of 0.48 per cent and the Smallcap index ended 0.57 per cent higher.

Also, as many as 211 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

In the commodity market, oil prices traded flat as concerns over demand weighed on while expectations of supply cuts by the world's biggest exporters supported the prices. Brent Crude for September delivery traded 0.10 per cent up at $79.43 per barrel around 4 pm.

The rupee rose 12 paise to close at 82.25 per dollar as the greenback fell to a two-month low ahead of the US inflation data.

Top Nifty Gainers and Losers

As many as 35 stocks ended in the red in the Nifty index, with shares of Adani Enterprises (down 1.36 per cent), Tata Motors (down 1.34 per cent) and UltraTech Cement (down 1.33 per cent) as the top losers.

On the other hand, shares of ONGC (up 1.91 per cent), Eicher Motors (up 1.26 per cent) and Nestle (up 1.02 per cent) were the top gainers among the 15 stocks that ended higher in the Nifty pack.

Top gainers, losers today: Adani stocks, Infosys, Tata Motors, Zen Tech, Delta Corp; check full list here

Sectoral Indices Today

Sectoral indices on NSE ended mixed today. Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.83 per cent, ending as the top gainer, followed by Nifty Media (up 0.47 per cent) and Pharma (up 0.30 per cent).

On the flip side, Nifty IT fell 0.71 per cent to end as the top loser. Nifty Bank index declined 0.24 per cent to end at 44,639.45.

Experts' views on today's market

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said that the range-bound movement in the Indian indices was influenced by the likelihood of subdued IT earnings while optimism about moderation in US inflation supported the broad index.

He added that an uptick in domestic food inflation on the back of higher mandi prices trending above MSP and muted Kharif sowing forced the investors to be cautious.

"Monsoon progress and the Kharif sowing trend in July are the keys to the future inflation trend," said Nair.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities pointed out that the market showed resilience in early trades, but the upward march had been showing signs of fatigue of late and investors today pulled the plug ahead of key domestic inflation data and the US CPI inflation to be released late in the evening.

"As the global economy remains under pressure, local markets are likely to witness bouts of profit-taking during such prolonged rallies," said Chouhan.

Technical views on today's market

Chouhan observed that on daily charts, the index formed a small bearish candle and also formed a lower top formation on intraday charts.

"As long as the index is trading below 19,450, the weak sentiment is likely to continue. Below this, the market could slip to 19,300-19,250. On the flip side, above 19,450, the sentiment could change and the market could retest the level of 19,500. Further upside may lift the index to 19,575," said Chouhan.

Rahul K Ghose, Founder & CEO of Hedged - an algorithm-powered advisory platform pointed out that the options OI (open interest) data for today is suggesting an expiry below or around the 19,450 level for the Nifty index.

"If markets open between 19,400 and 19,360 tomorrow where it has currently closed today, traders can initiate the 19,400 short straddle with 19,350 PE as the offset. This will take care of any mild upside, sideways movement as well as the downside. Bank Nifty continues to have 45,200 as a strong resistance. Any rally that happens needs to close above this level or will get sold in the near term," said Ghose.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

JSW STEEL More Information

EICHER MOTORS More Information

ADANI ENTERPRISES More Information

GEOJIT FINANCIAL SERVICES More Information

BSE More Information

EICHER MOTORS More Information

ADANI ENTERPRISES More Information

BSE More Information

JSW STEEL More Information