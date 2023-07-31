Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty surge, mid, smallcaps outperform; investors richer by over ₹2 lakh crore in a day4 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed with a gain of 367 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 66,527.67 while the Nifty rose 108 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 19,753.80.
The domestic equity market witnessed all-round buying on Monday (July 31) which helped the benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty end higher amid broadly positive global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×