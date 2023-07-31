The domestic equity market witnessed all-round buying on Monday (July 31) which helped the benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty end higher amid broadly positive global cues.

"Asian shares were trying to end the month on a firm note on Monday in a week littered with major economic releases, central bank meetings and earnings updates from mega-caps Amazon and Apple, though rising Japanese bond yields posed a risk," reported Reuters.

Last week, the US Fed and European Central Bank hiked rates. Investors now await outcomes of the Bank of England (BoE) meeting this week and RBI monetary policy next week. While BoE may raise rates by 25 bps, experts expect the RBI to hold interest rates steady in the upcoming meeting.

Stock market today

After opening nearly flat at 66,156.39 against the previous close of 66,160.20, the Sensex rose 438 points to hit its intraday high of 66,598.42. The index finally closed with a gain of 367 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 66,527.67 while the Nifty rose 108 points, or 0.55 per cent, to close at 19,753.80.

Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank and NTPC ended as the top contributor stocks to the gains in the Sensex index. On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and Bajaj Finance ended as the top drags on the index.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.86 per cent to end at 30,419.75 after hitting its record high of 30,440.32. The BSE Smallcap index also hit its fresh record high of 35,039.71, before ending the day with a strong gain of 1.31 per cent at 35,002.32.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to ₹306.7 lakh crore from ₹304.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by ₹2.5 lakh crore in a day.

As many as 331 stocks, including Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation, DLF, Bharat Forge, Hero MotoCorp and Lupin, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Crude oil prices rose amid reports that oil inventories are falling in some regions due to healthy demand amid supply cuts.

"Oil inventories are beginning to fall in some regions as demand outpaces supply constrained by deep production cuts from OPEC leader Saudi Arabia, providing support for prices which are expected to rise in coming months," reported Reuters.

Benchmark Brent Crude traded about half-a-per cent higher near $85.45 per dollar around 3:55 pm.

Top gainers and losers in the Nifty index

Some 35 stocks ended with gains in the Nifty index, with shares of NTPC (up 3.62 per cent), Power Grid (up 3.04 per cent) and ONGC (up 3.03 per cent) as the top gainers.

On the other hand, shares of Apollo Hospitals (down 3.03 per cent), Britannia (down 1.90 per cent) and HDFC Life (down 1.87 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

Sectoral indices today

Barring Nifty FMCG (down 0.62 per cent) and Nifty Healthcare (down 0.42 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with gains today.

Nifty Metal jumped 1.77 per cent while Nifty IT (up 1.49 per cent), Auto (up 1.10 per cent), Oil and Gas (up 1.03 per cent) and Consumer Durables (up 0.95 per cent) also clocked healthy gains.

Nifty Bank closed 0.40 per cent higher at 45,651.10.

Experts' views on markets

"Strong buoyancy in Asian and European indices bolstered the local market sentiment, as the beaten-down sectors in recent sessions like IT, metals, power, and oil & gas stocks were the star performers. The undertone of our market is still bullish and hence we may not see such frenzied selling unless there is any major havoc in global markets," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

"Indian indices have resumed their rally, following the global market trend, as cooling inflation across the globe gave hopes of an end to the policy tightening era. The latest positive development was the Eurozone's inflation slowing for the third consecutive month in July, coming in at 5.3 per cent, in line with market predictions. Moreover, the eurozone economy grew by 0.3 per cent during the June quarter, according to preliminary estimates, slightly surpassing market expectations," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technical views on markets

Chouhan of Kotak Securities underscored that the Nifty took support near the 20-day SMA (simple moving average) and bounced back sharply.

"A promising reversal formation is indicating further uptrend from the current levels. For the trend-following traders, 19,650 would be the trend decider level, and above the same the market could move up to 19,850-19,875. On the flip side, below 19,650, bulls may prefer to exit from long positions and could retest the level of 19,600-19,560," said Chouhan.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas observed that on the daily charts, the Nifty bounced from the 20-day moving average of 19,600.

"The bounce back has overlapping in nature and hence we believe that there is more room for consolidation. A study of the hourly Bollinger bands suggests contraction of range and further points towards range-bound price action," said Gedia.

"The daily and hourly momentum indicators provide divergent signals which also suggest the absence of trending moves. Considering all the above parameters, we shall continue to maintain that nifty is likely to remain range bound between 19,500 – 20,000. Crucial support levels to keep handy are 19,630 – 19,600 and on the upside, 19,800 – 19,860 is the immediate hurdle zone," Gedia said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

