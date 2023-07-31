"Indian indices have resumed their rally, following the global market trend, as cooling inflation across the globe gave hopes of an end to the policy tightening era. The latest positive development was the Eurozone's inflation slowing for the third consecutive month in July, coming in at 5.3 per cent, in line with market predictions. Moreover, the eurozone economy grew by 0.3 per cent during the June quarter, according to preliminary estimates, slightly surpassing market expectations," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.