Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed in the positive territory for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, on gains led by shares of select heavyweights, including Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank , SBI and ICICI Bank , even as global cues were weak amid persisting concerns over higher interest rates for an extended period.

Major Asian markets, such as Japan’s Nikkei and China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell up to a per cent on concerns over inflation and faltering global economic growth. Major European markets traded with small gains when the Sensex closed.

The US dollar traded near multi-month high level against several of its peers and crude oil prices rose over the $90 per barrel mark.

Notwithstanding these challenges, the domestic market closed in positive territory, thanks to late-session buying.

Stock market today

The Sensex opened 26 points lower at 65,854.25 compared to the previous close of 65,880.52 and experienced volatility for more than half of the trading session.

However, the index saw a sudden spike of about 416 points in the later part of the day. The index finally closed 385 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 66,265.56 while the Nifty50 ended with a gain of 116 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 19,727.05.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI ended as the top five contributors to the gains in the Sensex index.

Mid and smallcaps also clocked decent gains. The BSE Midcap index closed 0.79 per cent higher at 32,374.93 after hitting its fresh record high of 32,396.28 during the session. The BSE Smallcap index rose 0.40 per cent to end at 38,101.21 after hitting its new all-time high of 38,169.65 during the session.

The cumulative market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹319.1 lakh crore from ₹317.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly ₹1.8 lakh crore in a single session only.

As many as 289 stocks, including Larsen & Toubro, HCL Tech, NTPC and Tech Mahindra, hit their fresh 52-week highs in intraday trade on BSE.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices eased slightly but continued trading above the $90 per barrel mark on the prospects of tight supply.

Top Nifty gainers and losers today

As many as 34 stocks ended higher in the Nifty index today while 16 stocks ended in the red.

Shares of Coal India (up 6.92 per cent), Larsen & Toubro (up 4.24 per cent) and IndusInd Bank (up 2.08 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

On the flip side, shares of Tata Consumer Products (down 2.27 per cent), ONGC (down 0.98 per cent) and Britannia Industries (down 0.90 per cent) ended as the top losers in the Nifty pack.

Read more: Top gainers, losers today: L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, M&M among most active stocks; check full list

Sectoral indices today

Most sectoral indices ended with gains today. The Nifty Bank index rose 1.06 per cent while the Nifty PSU Bank index ended with a gain of 1.19 per cent and the Private Bank index clocked a gain of 1 per cent.

Nifty Realty jumped 1.48 per cent. Nifty Financial Services (up 1.02 per cent) and Media (up 1.09 per cent) also ended with healthy gains.

On the other hand, Nifty FMCG (down 0.41 per cent), Pharma (down 0.32 per cent), Healthcare (down 0.12 per cent) and Metal (down 0.04 per cent) ended in the red.

Experts’ views on markets

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services pointed out that the domestic market opened lacklustre, influenced by weak global cues. However, as the day progressed, a decline in US bond yields and crude oil prices injected some positivity into the market. This optimism was most prominent in banking stocks.

“Mid-and small-cap stocks managed to retain investor interest even though their valuations are relatively high. Nonetheless, the persistently weak trade data from China continues to cast a shadow over the global market's outlook," said Nair.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities said after a volatile start, markets rebounded sharply to maintain their upward bias for the fifth consecutive session, even as foreign inflows continued to be patchy amid falling rupee and global economic uncertainty.

“Today's rally came despite weakness across the Asian and US markets, as investors remain upbeat about India's long-term growth prospects," said Chouhan.

Technical views on Nifty

Chouhan said that the Nifty successfully cleared the short-term resistance of 19,650 and post-breakout, it intensified the positive momentum.

“Higher bottom formation on intraday charts and bullish candle on daily charts supports further uptrend from the current levels. We are of the view that 19,650 would be the key level to watch out for, and above the same, the index could move up to 19,800-19,825. On the flip side, below 19,650, the uptrend would be vulnerable," said Chouhan.

Rupak De, Senior Technical analyst at LKP Securities said the sentiment remains positive as long as the index sustains above 19,550.

“On the higher end, gains may extend to the range of 19,900 to 20,000 in the near term, provided that bullishness in the market continues to increase," said De.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas pointed out that the daily and hourly Bollinger bands have begun to expand and prices are trading along the upper band indicating that the momentum is likely to continue.

“Daily and hourly momentum indicators have a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicators suggest that there is further upside over the next few trading sessions. On the upside, we expect 19,900, which is around the recent swing high. In terms of levels, 19,600 – 19,630 should act as a crucial support zone while 19,820 – 19,850 should act as an immediate hurdle zone," said Gedia.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

COAL INDIA More Information