Market Wrap: Sensex, Nifty up for fifth straight session; investors earn nearly ₹2 lakh crore in a day 07 Sep 2023, 03:31 PM IST
Stock market today: Sensex closed 385 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 66,265.56 while the Nifty50 ended with a gain of 116 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 19,727.05.
Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed in the positive territory for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, on gains led by shares of select heavyweights, including Larsen & Toubro, HDFC Bank, SBI and ICICI Bank, even as global cues were weak amid persisting concerns over higher interest rates for an extended period.
