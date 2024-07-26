Stock market today: Sensex rebounds over 1,200 points, Nifty 50 hits record-high snapping 5-day losing streak

Nikita Prasad
Published26 Jul 2024, 04:21 PM IST
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), right, stands on Dalal street in Mumbai Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), right, stands on Dalal street in Mumbai Photographer: Adeel Halim/Bloomberg

Stock market today: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their five-day losing streak on Friday, July 26, driven by heavy value buying and postive global cues.

The 30-share Sensex rebounded by 1,293 points while broader Nifty 50 shot up nearly two per cent to a record high, on heavy value buying value-buying at lower levels and a rally in blue-chips like Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,292.92 points or 1.62 per cent to settle at 81,332.72. During the day, it soared 1,387.38 points or 1.73 per cent to 81,427.18. The NSE Nifty surged 428.75 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at an all-time closing high of 24,834.85.

All the Sensex shares except for Nestle closed in green.

Bharti Airtel was the biggest gainer, rising by over 4.51 per cent. Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Infosys, JSW Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were the other big gainers.

Nestle was the only loser, closing lower by 0.07 per cent.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher while Tokyo ended lower. European markets were also trading in positive territory.

The US markets ended mostly lower on Thursday.G lobal oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.40 per cent to USD 82.04 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth 2,605.49 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

After a sharp fall in intra-day trade on Thursday, the BSE benchmark managed to recover some of the lost ground to settle 109.08 points or 0.14 per cent lower at 80,039.80.

The NSE Nifty dipped 7.40 points or 0.03 per cent to 24,406.10.

In the past five days, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,303.66 points or 1.60 per cent, while the Nifty declined 394.75 points or 1.59 per cent.

 

 

First Published:26 Jul 2024, 04:21 PM IST
