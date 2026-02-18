Stock market today: Sensex rises 280 points, Nifty 50 ends above 25,800— 10 key highlights

The Indian stock market witnessed decent across-segment buying on Wednesday, February 18, amid positive global cues.
Extending gains for the third consecutive session, the Sensex ended 283 points, or 0.34%, higher at 83,734.25, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,819.35, up 94 points, or 0.37%.
The market witnessed buying across segments, as the BSE 150 MidCap Index also ended with a decent gain of 0.50%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.39%.
Investors got richer by about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹472 lakh crore from ₹470 lakh crore in the previous session.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
Read all market-related news here
Read more stories by Nishant Kumar
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.