Stock market today: Sensex rises 280 points, Nifty 50 ends above 25,800— 10 key highlights

The Indian stock market witnessed decent across-segment buying on Wednesday, February 18, amid positive global cues.

Extending gains for the third consecutive session, the Sensex ended 283 points, or 0.34%, higher at 83,734.25, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,819.35, up 94 points, or 0.37%.

The market witnessed buying across segments, as the BSE 150 MidCap Index also ended with a decent gain of 0.50%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.39%.

Investors got richer by about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹472 lakh crore from ₹470 lakh crore in the previous session.

