Stock Market Today: Sensex settles over 500 pts higher, Nifty 50 above 22,200 as indices pare losses led by IT, metals
Stock Market Today: Domestic equity indices Sensex and Nifty 50 settled higher on Thursday, February 22, rebounding from early losses driven by gains in IT, auto, and metal stocks. The Nifty 50 index hit its record-high mark for the fourth straight session today at 22,252.50. The broader markets recovered late in the trading session on Thursday with the Midcap index up over 1.1 per cent, and the Smallcap index up 0.7 per cent.
