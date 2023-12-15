Stock Market Today: Sensex up nearly 1,000 points, Nifty 50 tops 21,400-mark led by IT, metals
Stock Market Today: The 30-share BSE Sensex soared nearly 1,000 points to settle at 71,483.75, while the Nifty 50 closed 273 points higher at 21,456.65.
Stock Market Today: The domestic benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their bull run and ended higher on Friday, December 15, touching new all-time highs on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of a rate cut in March 2024.
