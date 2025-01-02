Indian stock market, on Thursday, continued their upward momentum, with benchmark indices climbing more than 1 per cent each. The Sensex soared over 1,300 points, while the Nifty 50 crossed the critical 23,950 mark, surpassing its 200-day moving average.

The rally was driven by strong buying in banking and IT stocks, optimism about upcoming quarterly earnings, and a supportive technical outlook.

The BSE Sensex reached an intraday peak of 79,542.69, gaining 1,300 points. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 index rose by 328.45 points or 1.38 per cent to settle at 24,071.35. Key performers during the session included Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Consultancy Services.

“Domestic benchmark index Nifty opened flat on the first trading session of the new calendar year. After an initial dip, the index saw buying interest and settled the day on a positive note at 23,743. However, the broader market, especially the Nifty Smallcap 100, outpaced the Nifty, settling positively with gains of around 1%," said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates Ltd. (A Pantomath Group Company).

Here are five key factors behind the surge in frontline indices - FIIs and DIIs On January 1, 2025, the first trading day of the year, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) maintained their position as net buyers, whereas foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net sellers. According to provisional data from the NSE, DIIs purchased shares amounting to ₹1,690 crore, while FIIs recorded net sales of ₹1,783 crore.

"FIIs are likely to continue with their selling strategy since the dollar remains strong and the U.S. bond yields are attractive enough for FIIs to ignore emerging markets in the near-term.

While DII buying can support the market at lower levels, that is not sufficient to take the market higher. For higher market levels we will have to wait for indications of growth and earnings recovery," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

GST Collection The GST collection for December increased by 7.3 per cent year-on-year, reaching ₹1.77 lakh crore, indicating a recovery in consumption activities. Experts suggest this rise points to strengthening economic momentum, which may boost investor confidence.

“Leading indicators available so far do not indicate a pick up in economic growth. GST collections for December have declined 2.97 per cent MoM indicating continuation of the slowdown,” Vijayakumar added.

Q3 earning updates Positive business updates for third quarter from key sectors, including automotive and financials, have boosted expectations for Q3 earnings. Major companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, and CSB Bank have shown encouraging trends, providing an optimistic outlook.

“Q3 corporate earnings are unlikely to register a rebound. This means investors have to focus on segments which will buck the slowdown like IT, pharma and to some extent financials. Luxury consumption like hotels, jewellery and aviation also are likely to post good results,” Vijayakumar said.

IT Sector On January 2, the IT sector, a major contributor to the market rally, saw its index increase by one percent. Both CLSA and Citi are forecasting stronger revenue growth for IT companies in the December quarter, driven by steady demand and the recent depreciation of the rupee.