Stock market today: Sensex surges over 900 points, Nifty 50 settles above 21,100 led by IT, realty stocks
Sensex and Nifty 50 reach new all-time highs after global rally sparked by US Federal Reserve signalling end of tightening cycle and possible rate cut in March 2024.
Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended higher on Thursday's trading session and touched new all-time highs after the global rally that swept across regional markets after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of a rate cut in March 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started