Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee opens 6 paise higher at 93 per US dollar; Sensex, Nifty 50 trade lower in pre-opening

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, amid worries over the intensifying US-Iran war in the Middle East. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,895 level, a discount of nearly 162 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

On the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market gained overnight, with all three Wall Street indices closing higher.

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices extended gains as Trump threatened stronger action on Iran if it fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint. Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to $110.34 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1.1% at $113.67.

Gold Rate Today

Gold prices were steady amid cautiousness ahead of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Spot gold price was steady at $4,646.69 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2% to $4,674.40. Spot silver price fell 0.9% to $72.11 per ounce.

Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.