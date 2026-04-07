Stock Market Today LIVE: Rupee opens 6 paise higher at 93 per US dollar; Sensex, Nifty 50 trade lower in pre-opening

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, amid worries over the intensifying US-Iran war in the Middle East. The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,895 level, a discount of nearly 162 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
On the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market gained overnight, with all three Wall Street indices closing higher.
Crude oil prices extended gains as Trump threatened stronger action on Iran if it fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint. Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to $110.34 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1.1% at $113.67.
Gold prices were steady amid cautiousness ahead of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Spot gold price was steady at $4,646.69 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2% to $4,674.40. Spot silver price fell 0.9% to $72.11 per ounce.
Stay tuned to this segment for the live updates on the Indian stock market today.
The Indian stock market opened lower on Tuesday amid worries over the US-Iran war. The Sensex opened 372.49 points, or 0.50%, lower at 73,734.36, while the Nifty 50 declined 129.55 points, or 0.56%, to open at 22,838.70. The Bank Nifty index opened at 52,258.70, down 350.40 points, or 0.67%.
The Indian rupee opens 6 paise higher at 93 per US dollar as against Monday’s close of 93.06 level.
In March FPIs sold a record ₹1,22,182 crore worth of stocks and the selling spree continued in April. Since financials are the largest segment of FPIs’ assets under custody, bulk of the selling also is in this segment. This has resulted in a paradoxical situation of FPIs selling high quality attractively valued stocks which holds significant long-term growth potential in India. Also, the banking segment is experiencing decent credit growth with high asset quality. FPI selling is purely short-term guided only by the weakness in the rupee and high bond-yields in the US. Patient investors who can sit through this period of short-term aberration have an opportunity with low risk to buy the high quality financials, particularly the leading banking stocks, said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments
Trump’s ultimatum to Iran to “open the Hormuz Strait or face hell” will be viewed with interest by market participants despite the president’s notorious inconsistency in threats. Growth stocks like digital platform stocks which have corrected in this downturn are now witnessing accumulation since their valuations have become reasonable, he added.
Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, 7 April 2026 - BSE, Larsen & Toubro and Titan Company shares.
BSE | Buy | Target Price: ₹3,160 | Stop Loss: ₹2,890
Larsen & Toubro | Buy | Target Price: ₹3,950 | Stop Loss: ₹3,620
Titan Company | Buy | Target Price: ₹4,500 | Stop Loss: ₹4,120
Gold prices were steady amid cautiousness ahead of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump on reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Spot gold price was steady at $4,646.69 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.2% to $4,674.40. Spot silver price fell 0.9% to $72.11 per ounce.
Crude oil prices extended gains as Trump threatened stronger action on Iran if it fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit chokepoint. Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to $110.34 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 1.1% at $113.67.
Sumeet Bagadia recommends five breakout stocks to buy on Tuesday, April 7: Lloyds Metals And Energy, Fsn E-Commerce Ventures, Aditya Birla Sun Life Amc, Steel Authority of India, and Praj Industries.
Nifty 50 index formed a bullish candlestick pattern with a higher high and a higher low, signaling continuation of the pullback from the extreme oversold territory. Bank Nifty index formed a morning star pattern on the daily chart.
US stock market ended higher on Monday as investors looked for signs of progress toward the US-Iran ceasefire deal. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.21 points, or 0.36%, to 46,669.88, while the S&P 500 gained 29.33 points, or 0.45%, to 6,612.02. The Nasdaq Composite closed 117.16 points, or 0.54%, higher at 21,996.34.
Asian markets traded higher, following overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors continued to assess developments over the US-Iran war. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.26% and the Topix rose 0.23%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.5%, and the Kosdaq rose 0.85%. Hong Kong markets were closed for the Easter holiday.
The trends on Gift Nifty also indicate a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 22,895 level, a discount of nearly 162 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Tuesday, amid worries over the intensifying US-Iran war in the Middle East.