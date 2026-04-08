Stock Market Today Live: Gift Nifty signals gap-up start for Nifty, Sensex amid US-Iran ceasefire; RBI policy in focus

Stock Market Today Live: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, April 8, after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal, leading to a rally in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.

Gift Nifty was trading around 23,801 level, a premium of nearly 650 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal, which is expected to halt the American-Israeli military attacks in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan, which brokered the ceasefire deal, says it extends to Israel and Hezbollah fighting in Lebanon.

On the global front, Asian markets jumped, while the US stock futures traded higher after US President Donald Trump announced a halt to military attacks on Iran.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY27 today. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, and maintain policy stance at ‘Neutral’.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.