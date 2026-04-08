Stock Market Today Live: Gift Nifty signals gap-up start for Nifty, Sensex amid US-Iran ceasefire; RBI policy in focus

Stock Market Today Live: The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, April 8, after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal, leading to a rally in global markets. The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today.
Gift Nifty was trading around 23,801 level, a premium of nearly 650 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal, which is expected to halt the American-Israeli military attacks in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan, which brokered the ceasefire deal, says it extends to Israel and Hezbollah fighting in Lebanon.
On the global front, Asian markets jumped, while the US stock futures traded higher after US President Donald Trump announced a halt to military attacks on Iran.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its first bi-monthly monetary policy for FY27 today. The RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, and maintain policy stance at ‘Neutral’.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal, which is expected to halt the American-Israeli military attacks in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan, which brokered the ceasefire deal, says it extends to Israel and Hezbollah fighting in Lebanon.
Crude oil prices crashed after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal, with a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude oil price slipped 13.86% to $94.13 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures plunged 15.02% to $95.99 a barrel.
US stock futures jumped following the announcement of a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rallied by 718 points, or 1.5%, while the S&P 500 futures gained 1.6%. Nasdaq 100 futures surged 1.7%.
Asian markets rallied after the US-Iran ceasefire deal. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 4.5%, while the Topix rallied 3.2%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 5.3%, and the Kosdaq gained 3.4%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures indicated a higher opening.
The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal, which is expected to halt the American-Israeli military attacks in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan, which brokered the ceasefire deal, says it extends to Israel and Hezbollah fighting in Lebanon.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a gap-up start for the benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex today. Gift Nifty was trading around 23,801 level, a premium of nearly 650 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Wednesday, April 8, after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire deal, leading to a rally in global markets.