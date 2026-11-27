Indian benchmark indices witnessed selling pressure on Friday, November 27, with the Nifty 50 declining nearly 1.07% as weakness in information technology and financial stocks weighed on market sentiment. The index slipped 277 points to close at 25,607, while the BSE Sensex fell as much as 1.20% to 83,322.
Selling pressure was particularly visible in heavyweight Nifty 50 constituents, with several banking, auto, and financial services and IT stocks giving up some of their recent gains as they finished in red. The correction came after a strong rally in Indian equities during November, raising concerns about possible profit booking at higher levels.
Investor sentiment was also affected by rising crude oil prices, with Brent crude moving above $97 per barrel amid concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. Higher oil prices could increase India's import bill and add to inflationary pressures.
Information technology stocks emerged among the biggest drags on the Nifty 50. The weakness followed a sharp recovery in IT shares over the previous four trading sessions, when the sector had gained nearly 8%.
Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and Infosys witnessed notable selling pressure, with the three stocks declining around 2% each in trade. The weakness reflected renewed concerns around global technology spending and uncertainty surrounding the broader AI investment cycle.
Financial stocks also contributed to the market decline. Shriram Finance emerged as one of the weakest Nifty 50 constituents, while Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank also closed lower.
Other heavyweight stocks, including Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel, faced selling pressure during the session.
Several blue-chip stocks recorded notable declines during Friday's trading session. Shriram Finance, HCL Technologies, TCS, and Infosys were among the leading losers in early trade.
Despite Friday's correction, Indian equities remained on course for a strong monthly performance, supported by foreign investor inflows and improving corporate earnings. Market participants will now monitor crude oil prices, global technology sentiment, and institutional investment flows to assess whether the latest weakness represents temporary profit booking or the beginning of a broader consolidation phase.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.