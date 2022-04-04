Stock market today: SGX Nifty, key factors and levels to watch on Monday

"Decline in crude oil prices and de-escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict is boosting the positive sentiments in the market. Bulls are now showing lot of strength with Nifty closing above key hurdles and at the highest level in 10 weeks. After a long stretch of underperformance – attractive valuations and hopes of resolution of war is creating interest in sectors like Media, Realty, Financials, Auto and Private Bank," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

