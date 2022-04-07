Stock market today: SGX Nifty, key factors and levels to watch on Thursday

“Most of the power utilities stocks have been in action recently as rising temperature across the country led to a sudden increase in power demand. Also consumer durable have been in limelight on account of increase in demand for ACs while hotel stocks saw demand led by uplifting of travel restrictions and onset of vacation. Markets have been witnessing some jittery after recent gains and have turned into a consolidative mode. Volatility is likely to be seen in interest sensitive stocks as investors await RBI policy meet outcome," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal.

