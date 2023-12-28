F&O ban list : A total of two stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, December 28, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market .

National Aluminium Company Limited and RBL Bank are the 2 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for December 28.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

Also Read: Stocks at new high; volatility jumps too

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

Also Read: The paradox of rising FPI inflows, falling FPI registrations

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Sensex and Nifty soared to fresh closing record highs on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex jumped 701.63 points or 0.98 per cent to settle at its all-time closing high of 72,038.43. During the day, it zoomed 783.05 points or 1.09 per cent to reach its intra-day lifetime high of 72,119.85.

The NSE Nifty climbed 213.40 points or 1 per cent to settle at a record high of 21,654.75. During the day, it rallied 234.4 points or 1.09 per cent to reach its all-time intra-day peak of 21,675.75.

Also Read: World markets today: US equities drift, dollar at five-month low

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.41 per cent, and smallcap index advanced 0.20 per cent.

Among the indices, metal jumped 1.33 per cent, auto climbed 1.33 per cent, commodities (1.19 per cent), teck (0.96 per cent), IT (0.68 per cent), consumer durables (0.67 per cent) and capital goods (0.67 per cent).

Utilities, power and services were the laggards.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!