Stock market today: Small-cap agri stock GRM Overseas jumps 4% after Q4 results 2024
Small-cap stock: Despite sell-of rpessure in stock market today, GRM Overseas share price opened upside and touched intraday high of ₹143.25
Stock market today: Despite selling pressure in the Indian stock market on soaring uncertainty ahead of the Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, some small-cap stocks are witnessing strong buying interest during Thursday's dealings. GRM Overseas shares are one of them. GRM Overseas share price today opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹143.25 per share, logging an intraday rise of around 4 percent against yesterday's close of ₹137.90 apiece on NSE. The small-cap company with a market cap of ₹849 crore declared Q4 results 2024 on Wednesday after the market close. Despite solid selling pressure on Dalal Street, this rise can be seen as a market reaction.
