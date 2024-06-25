Stock market today: Small-cap agri stock under ₹50 jumps 6% on this fundamental update
Small-cap stock under ₹50 opened upside at ₹20.58 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹21.90 within a few hours of the opening bell
Stock market today: Shares of Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd, a small-cap stock priced under ₹50 per share, are showing promising signs. Today, the stock opened with an upside gap at ₹20.58 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹21.90 within a few hours of the stock market's opening bell. This positive trend is in line with the company's recent financial performance, which saw the small-cap agri stock logging an intraday high of over 6 percent during Tuesday deals.
