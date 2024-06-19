Stock market today: SunTV, GNFC, India Cements among seven stocks in F&O ban list on June 19
Balrampur Chini Mills, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and SunTV are the 7 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 19
F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in seven stocks on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to their exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).
