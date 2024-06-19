Explore
Stock market today: SunTV, GNFC, India Cements among seven stocks in F&O ban list on June 19
Stock market today: SunTV, GNFC, India Cements among seven stocks in F&O ban list on June 19

Balrampur Chini Mills, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and SunTV are the 7 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 19

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock during the F&O ban period. Mint

F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has banned trading in seven stocks on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment due to their exceeding 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, these stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, and SunTV are the 7 stocks on the NSE's F&O ban list for June 19.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE statement said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock during the F&O ban period.

On 18 June, the benchmark Sensex closed above the 77,000 level for the first time, and the broader Nifty scaled a fresh peak as key equity indices stayed on the record-breaking run powered by a rally in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Infosys.

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 308.37 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at a new closing peak of 77,301.14. During the day, it jumped 374 points or 0.48 per cent to hit the fresh lifetime peak of 77,366.77.

The NSE Nifty went up by 92.30 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a record closing high of 23,557.90 for the fourth straight session. It rallied 113.45 points or 0.48 per cent to hit the new all-time high of 23,579.05 during the day trade.

 

Published: 19 Jun 2024, 06:37 AM IST
