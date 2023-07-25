Suzlon shares climb to 52-week high ahead of Q1 results today. Buy, sell or hold?2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST
Suzlon Energy shares reached a new 52-week high today ahead of the company's Q1 results announcement
Stock market today: Suzlon shares have been in uptrend since morning deals on Tuesday. Suzlon Energy share price today opened upside at ₹20.25 apiece levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹20.80 per share levels, which tuned out its new 52-week high. This new 52-week peak is Suzlon shares' May 2017 levels as well. So, the energy stock is trading at six years' high as well.
