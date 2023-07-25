Stock market today: Suzlon shares have been in uptrend since morning deals on Tuesday. Suzlon Energy share price today opened upside at ₹20.25 apiece levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹20.80 per share levels, which tuned out its new 52-week high. This new 52-week peak is Suzlon shares' May 2017 levels as well. So, the energy stock is trading at six years' high as well.

According to stock market experts, Suzlon Energy is going to declare its Q1 results today for the financial year 2023-24. They said that market is expecting better quarterly numbers on sequential basis as the company management has been continuously focusing on its fund crisis. However, they said that one should look at the margins in Q1 results 2023 and fresh entry is allowed only after the earning call. They advised high risk investors to remain invested in Suzlon shares maintaining stop loss at ₹18 apiece levels.

Suzlon Energy share price outlook

Speaking on the reason for Suzlon share price rally, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Suzlon Energy's Q1 results 2023 is expected today. As Suzlon Energy management has been continuously focusing on fund generation to meet its corporate requirements, market is highly bullish in regard to the stock and recent rally in the stock should be seen from this angle only. However, one should remain vigilant about the margins and wait for the earnings call post-results."

Anuj Gupta of IIFL Securities advised Suzlon shareholders to hold the stock and wait for Q1 results today and earnings call after the Q1 results 2023. He said that fresh entry is allowed only when company gives satisfying margin numbers and earnings call.

Advising high risk investors to hold the stock for further gains, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Suzlon shares are looking positive on chart pattern and it may go up to ₹24 apiece levels in near term. However, if it breaches this hurdle on closing basis then it may go up to ₹28 per share levels in near term. So, high risk traders can hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹18 apiece levels." He said that Suzlon share price has hit May 2017 levels, which means the stock is trading at six years high.

Suzlon Energy Q4 results 2023

Suzlon, a provider of renewable energy solutions, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹319.99 crore for the March 2023 quarter on Tuesday. The company attributed the good result to lower expenses over the period. Suzlon Energy company posted a consolidated net loss of ₹205.52 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Company's revenue for fiscal year 2023 was ₹5,947 crore, with ₹1,690 crore generated in just the fourth quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for the fiscal year totaled ₹832 crore, yielding a 14.0% EBITDA margin. Suzlon made a profit of ₹233 crore in the fourth quarter, with an EBITDA margin of 13.8%.

