Advising high risk investors to hold the stock for further gains, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Suzlon shares are looking positive on chart pattern and it may go up to ₹24 apiece levels in near term. However, if it breaches this hurdle on closing basis then it may go up to ₹28 per share levels in near term. So, high risk traders can hold the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹18 apiece levels." He said that Suzlon share price has hit May 2017 levels, which means the stock is trading at six years high.