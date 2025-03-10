Stock market today: Suzlon Energy share price witnessed strong bulls' interest during the Opening Bell today. Suzlon share price today opened upside at ₹55.11 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹56.69 per share, logging over 3% rise against Friday's close of ₹54.92 per share. Extending its rally for the sixth straight session during Monday morning deals, Suzlon shares registered over 14 per cent rise in the last six successive sessions.

Suzlon Energy share price history As mentioned, Suzlon Energy shares have been on an uptrend for the last six days. After ending at ₹49.71 apiece on the NSE on Friday, 28 February 2025, Suzlon share price has ended higher on all trade sessions in March.

According to stock market experts, Suzlon shares have a strong base at ₹52, and the stock faces resistance at the ₹58 to ₹60 range. If it exceeds this range, the stock may soon touch ₹62 and ₹70 per share mark. On breaching below ₹52, the stock may come under the bear's grip.

Suzlon share price started gaining after the domestic brokerage Investec initiated coverage on the energy stock with a target price of ₹70. The Investec analysts believe Suzlon Energy Ltd is in a strong position to benefit from the revival in the wind energy sector. The renewable energy company has transformed into a net-cash entity with robust return ratios and a growing order book of 5.5 GW. A well-optimized supply chain and a strong pipeline of bids further bolster its outlook.

Suzlon energy share price target Expecting more upside in Suzlon shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “Suzlon share price looks positive on the technical chart. The stock has strong support at ₹52 and on the upper side, it is facing hurdle at ₹58 to ₹60 range. On sustaining above this resistance, Suzlon share price may soon touch ₹62 apiece levels.”

However, Bagadia maintained that Suzlon's share price may become bearish if the renewable energy stock breaks below ₹52 per share.