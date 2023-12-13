Stock market today: Tanla Platforms shares jump 20% after technical breakout
Stock market today: Shares of clound communication company gave technical breakout at ₹935 to ₹940 levels during Wednesday morning deals, say experts
Stock market today: After giving breakout at ₹940 apiece levels on NSE, shares of cloud communication company Tanla Platforms witnessed sharp upside during morning deals and went on to touch intraday high of ₹1,109 per share levels, logging to the tune of 20 per cent upside against yesterday's close of ₹925 per share. Tanla Platforms share price today opened upside at ₹930 per share levels on NSE and touched this record high after breakout on technical chart pattern.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started