Indian stock market today : A total of 7 stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, March 22, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Rajesh Palviya recommends these three stocks for Friday

F&O ban list today

Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 7 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 22.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market indices ended sharply higher on Thursday led by buying in metal, power and energy shares amid a rally in global markets after the US Federal Reserve projected three rate cuts this year.

Also Read: Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight - Gift Nifty, BoE policy to Accenture’s guidance cut

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 539.50 points, or 0.75%, to settle at 72,641.19. During the day, it zoomed 780.77 points, or 1.08%, to a high of 72,882.46.

The NSE Nifty climbed 172.85 points, or 0.79%, to 22,011.95.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed 2.36% and the smallcap index jumped 2.01%.

All indices ended in the green, where power advanced 3.06 per cent, realty zoomed 2.96 per cent, industrials (2.81 per cent), capital goods (2.77 per cent), metal (2.73 per cent), services (1.99 per cent), commodities (1.98 per cent) and consumer discretionary (1.67 per cent).

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!