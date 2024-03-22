Stock market today: Tata Chemicals, Biocon, Zee among 7 stocks under F&O ban list today
Balrampur Chini Mills, Biocon, Indus Towers, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, and ZEEL are the 7 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 22
Indian stock market today: A total of 7 stocks have been banned for trade on Friday, March 22, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
