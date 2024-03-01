Tata Motors, M&M to Bajaj Auto: Why are auto stocks rising after India's stellar GDP data print?
Stocks to buy today: Experts have recommended these five shares to buy today — M&M, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp
Stock market today: After the announcement of India's stellar gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, auto stocks in India are witnessing strong demand since early morning deals on Friday. Tata Motors shares are up over 2 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price is up by around one per cent, Bajaj Auto share price gained to the tune of 2 per cent, Hero MotoCorp shares gained around 1.50 per cent, whereas Maruti Suzuki and Ashok Leyland shares gained nearly one per cent in early morning deals on Friday.
