Stock market today: AIA Engineering, Apollo Tyres, Birlasoft, Can Fin Homes, Delhivery, Gujarat Gas, NCC, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Shoppers Stop, Tata Chemicals, Tata Motors, State Bank of India (SBI), and Vakrangee hit their 52-week lows during intraday trading on the BSE on Tuesday, February 25, indicating a wary investor sentiment in light of a difficult global economic landscape.