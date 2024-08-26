TCI share price dips over 6% after announcement of share buyback at ₹1,200 apiece

TCI share price: Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI) saw its stock price decline by 6% after announcing a share buyback plan

Shivangini
Published26 Aug 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Trade Now
The TCI share price suffered a heavy beating during Monday morning deals after the announcement of a share buyback at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,200 apiece.
The TCI share price suffered a heavy beating during Monday morning deals after the announcement of a share buyback at ₹1,200 apiece.

TCI share price: Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI) saw its share price decline by over 6 per cent following the company's share buyback announcement. On August 24, 2024, TCI informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors had approved a buyback of up to 1,333,333 equity shares at 1,200 per share through a tender offer. The buyback plan, aimed at returning value to shareholders, was well-received initially, but the stock still faced downward pressure in the market.

TCI buyback of shares

The company informed the Indian bourses about the buyback move saying, ""We refer to our letter dated August 24, 2024 whereby we had informed the stock exchanges that the board of directors (“Board”) of Transport Corporation of India Limited (“Company”), at its meeting held on August 24, 2024 (“Board Meeting”), have approved the buyback of up to 13,33,333 Equity Shares of the Company at a price of INR 1200/- (Indian Rupees Twelve hundred only) per Equity Share (“Buyback Price”) on a proportionate basis through the “tender offer” route, in accordance with the provisions contained in the Buyback Regulations (“Buyback”)."

TCI buyback record date

In furtherance of the same, we wish to inform you that the Board in the Board Meeting has also considered and approved September 4, 2024” as the record date (“Record Date”) for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who would be eligible to participate in the Buyback, in accordance with Regulation 42 of the Listing Regulations and Regulation 9(i) of the Buyback Regulations.

Also Read | TCI Express Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 31.02% YoY

TCI Express released its Q1 financial results on August 13, 2024, reporting a 3.9% revenue decline and a substantial 31.02 per cent profit drop year-over-year (YoY). The company's revenue fell by 7.61% compared to the previous quarter, while profit saw a 29.41% decrease.

The financial report highlighted a rise in Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses, which increased by 3.16% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and 3.87% YoY. This increase has added further strain on the company's profitability.

Operating income also declined by 30.87% QoQ and 33.84% YoY, signalling difficulties maintaining operational efficiency in the face of rising costs.

Also Read | TCI: ICICI Securities initiates coverage with ‘buy’, sees 20% upside – here’s why

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter was 5.8, down by 30.95% YoY, reflecting the company's ongoing challenges in sustaining consistent earnings.

Regarding market performance, TCI Express has seen a negative return of -0.96% over the past week, -6.73% in the last six months, and a year-to-date (YTD) return of -17.85%. These figures suggest growing investor concerns about the company's recent financial performance.

Also Read | TCI Express Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 17.86% YOY

TCI share price today opened with a downside gap at 1,080 apiece on the NSE and touched an intraday low of 1,061.15 per share. The stock had ended at 1,145.55 per share on Friday last week. This is the first time the company board has declared buyback of shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$170 B

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹13.05 L

2 of 7Read Full Story
$15.5 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹220 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
2.07 M bpd

5 of 7Read Full Story
9

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹485 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:26 Aug 2024, 09:57 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsTCI share price dips over 6% after announcement of share buyback at ₹1,200 apiece

Most Active Stocks

Interglobe Aviation

4,620.55
10:19 AM | 26 AUG 2024
-92.8 (-1.97%)

Bharat Electronics

307.10
10:19 AM | 26 AUG 2024
1.05 (0.34%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

326.20
10:20 AM | 26 AUG 2024
7.1 (2.23%)

Tata Steel

154.55
10:19 AM | 26 AUG 2024
0.4 (0.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Craftsman Automation

6,477.60
10:13 AM | 26 AUG 2024
576.85 (9.78%)

HBL Power Systems

716.50
10:13 AM | 26 AUG 2024
59.6 (9.07%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

744.70
10:13 AM | 26 AUG 2024
51.4 (7.41%)

Gujarat State Petronet

362.40
10:13 AM | 26 AUG 2024
23.95 (7.08%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,067.00315.00
    Chennai
    73,352.00173.00
    Delhi
    72,781.00315.00
    Kolkata
    73,352.0030.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue