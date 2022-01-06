Stock market today: Despite weak biases at Indian secondary market, some quality stocks with strong fundamentals have managed to deliver stellar return to its shareholders. This includes some penny stocks too. AK Spintex shares are one of the penny stocks that have given multibagger return to its shareholders in last one month. In fact in last one week, AK Spintex share price has surged from ₹24.50 to ₹47.60, logging around 94 per cent rise in this period.

AK Spintex share price history

The textile stock had closed at ₹24.50 per share levels on BSE on 30th December 2021 and today it has hit 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹47.60 levels, delivering around 94 per cent return to its shareholders in this one week time. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹20.70 apiece levels to ₹47.60 per share levels, logging around 130 per cent raise in this period. In last 6 months, this stock has jumped from around ₹25 to ₹47.60, appreciating to the tune of near 90 per cent in this period. Likewise in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹22.50 to ₹47.60 levels, rising around 110 per cent in this one year time.

Impact on investors

Taking cue from AK Spintex share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.94 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger penny stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.30 lakh today while it would turned to ₹1.90 lakh in last 6 months.

Similarly, in last one year, this multibagger penny stock would have turned ₹1 lakh to ₹2.10 lakh today, if an investor had remained invested in this penny textile stock throughout this period.

