Stock market today: Textile stock skyrockets 94% in one week. Do you own?

The textile stock had closed at ₹24.50 per share levels on BSE on 30th December 2021 and today it has hit 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹47.60 levels, delivering around 94 per cent return to its shareholders in this one week time. In last one month, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹20.70 apiece levels to ₹47.60 per share levels, logging around 130 per cent raise in this period. In last 6 months, this stock has jumped from around ₹25 to ₹47.60, appreciating to the tune of near 90 per cent in this period. Likewise in last one year, this multibagger stock has surged from ₹22.50 to ₹47.60 levels, rising around 110 per cent in this one year time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}