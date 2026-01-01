Stock market today: Trade guide for Nifty 50, gold price to silver rates — Eight stocks to buy or sell on 1 January 2025

Stock market today: The Indian stock market indices closed higher due to healthy cross-segment buying on the final trading day of 2025, on 31 December 2025. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.74% higher at 26,129.60 points after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to 25,938.85 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.64% higher at 85,220.60 points, compared to 84,675.08 points at the previous stock market close, according to the stock exchange data.

Stock market outlook Siddhartha Khemka, the Head of Research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said that the Indian stock market is expected to deliver steady growth in 2026, where the markets are expected to witness elective buying amid thin trading volumes in the holiday season.

“After a phase of consolidation in 2025, we expect markets to deliver steady growth in 2026, supported by a recovery in corporate earnings, a gradual revival in private sector investment and support from recent and forthcoming government policy measures,” said the stock market expert.

“Near term, markets are expected to remain sideways with selective buying amid thin trading volumes due to New Year holidays across global markets. As we move into 2026, improving earnings visibility, supportive policy measures and the potential turnaround in foreign institutional investor flows create a favourable backdrop for Indian equities,” said Khemka.

Gold Prices The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) data showed that the gold futures for the February 2026 contract dropped 0.88% or ₹1,208 per 10 grams to ₹135,458 per 10 grams as of the commodity market close on Wednesday, compared to ₹136,666 per 10 grams.

Silver rates today MCX data also highlighted that the silver prices were up 0.09% or ₹219 per kg to ₹2,35,920 per kilogram after Wednesday's trading session, compared to ₹235,701 per kilogram, according to the official data.

“Despite the near-term pressure, the longer-term bullish framework remains intact. Prices are finding initial support near the rising channel and the 20-day EMA around ₹2,08,994, with deeper declines continuing to attract accumulation interest. A sustained rebound above ₹2,36,000 could trigger fresh upside toward ₹2,45,000 to ₹2,60,000 over the medium term. The broader trend continues to favour accumulation on dips,” Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, has suggested three stocks for Wednesday.

Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager and Technical Research Analyst of PL Capital at Prabhudas Lilladher, also recommended three stocks for Thursday. Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has suggested selling three stocks during intraday trading.

Stock picks include L&T Finance, BPCL, Union Bank of India, BSE Ltd, Bharti Airtel, Cemindia Projects, Tourism Finance Corp. and IOL Chemicals & Pharma.

Sumeet Bagadia stocks to buy today 1. L&T Finance Ltd (LTF): Buy at ₹316; Target price at ₹338; Stop loss at ₹305.

LTF is currently trading at 316, the stock has recently reached its all-time high of 316.6 after giving a breakout from a consolidation phase. This bullish formation, developed over several days of accumulation, signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend.

The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh buying interest. The stock remains well-supported above its key moving averages — the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs — all of which are trending upward. If it sustained above its higher levels, it could lead to further upside, with a near-term target of 338.

On the downside, immediate support is located at 310. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 65.15 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at 305 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, LTF presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for an 338 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

2. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL): Buy at ₹384; Target price at ₹412; Stop loss at ₹370.

BPCL is currently trading around 384 and has recently marked an all-time high near 386, indicating strong bullish momentum. On the daily timeframe, the stock has formed a rounding bottom pattern and has successfully broken out above the neckline placed around 380, resulting in a strong close near its all-time high.

The overall daily chart structure remains constructive, as the stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows, reaffirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend. On the upside, a sustained breakout above the higher level zone could trigger fresh short-term upside momentum and open the path for further gains with the short-term target of 412.

On the downside, immediate support is placed at 376, which is expected to act as a strong support. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 67.71 on the Daily chart, indicating strong upside momentum and sustained buying strength. While the stock is trading near higher levels, momentum signals continue to favour the bulls.

In conclusion, based on current technical conditions, BPCL offers a strong buying opportunity at the current market price of 384, with a stop-loss at 370 and an upside target of 412, provided sound risk management measures are maintained.

Ganesh Dongre stocks to buy today 3. Union Bank of India (UNIONBANK): Buy at ₹154; Target price at ₹162; Stop loss at ₹150.

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹154 and has established a solid support base at ₹150.

This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹162 level in the near term.

Given the renewed strength and the favourable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹150 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone.

4. BSE Limited (BSE): Buy at ₹2,630; Target price at ₹2,750; Stop loss at ₹2,570.

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹2,630 and maintaining a strong support at ₹2,570. The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹2,750 level.

With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹2,570 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Bharti Airtel Ltd (BHARTIARTL): Buy at ₹2,108; Target price at ₹2,170; Stop loss at ₹2,070.

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹2,108 and maintaining a strong support at ₹2,070.

The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹2,170 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹2,070 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal stocks to buy today 6. Cemindia Projects Ltd (CEMPRO): Buy at ₹788; Target price at ₹830; Stop loss at ₹760.

The stock having formed a triple bottom pattern on the daily chart taking support near the 765 zone has once again indicated a decent revival with a positive candle formation to improve the bias and can expect further rise in the coming sessions.

The RSI is well-positioned and indicating a positive trend reversal has upside potential to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the volume participation visibly looking decent and with the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 830 keeping the stop loss of 760 level.

7. Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd (TFCILTD): Buy at ₹65.15; Target price at ₹70; Stop loss at ₹63.

The stock has indicated a triple bottom formation on the daily chart, with currently indicating a price spurt with significant volume participation visible, anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions.

The RSI is well placed and with strength indicated has shown a positive trend reversal to signal a buy. With the chart technically looks attractive, and we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 70 keeping the strict stop loss of 63 level.

8. IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (IOLCP): Buy at ₹82.25; Target price at ₹89; Stop loss at ₹80.

The stock has witnessed a decent erosion from 126 level and has shown signs of bottoming out near the 80 zone with a double bottom formation visible on the daily chart and with a revival seen has improved the bias with volume participation improving.

The RSI has picked up significantly from the highly oversold zone to signal a buy and with upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further in the coming sessions. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 89 keeping the stop loss of 80 level.

