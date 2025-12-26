Stock market today: Trade guide for Nifty 50, gold, silver prices to USD vs INR; eight stocks to buy or sell on Friday

Stock market today: After a flat start on Wednesday, buying lifted the Nifty 50 index to an intraday high of 26,235 in the first hour. However, momentum shifted after 10:30 AM as a correction set in, pulling the index down more than 100 points from its intraday highs. The Nifty 50 finally ended the session with a loss of 35 points to close at 26,142. The NSE cash market turnover declined by 3% compared to the previous day. Baring Nifty Media, Realty, and Metal all ended in the red. Among them, oil and gas, Pharma, and IT fell the most.

Trent, Shriram Finance and Apollo Hospital emerged as the Nifty’s top outperformers. On the other hand, Indigo, Adani Enterprise, and Dr Reddy experienced selling pressure and ended as major laggards. The broader market presented a mixed picture as Nifty Midcap 100 slipped 0.60%, while the Nifty Small-cap index bucked the trend with a 0.3% gain. Market breadth turned weak after three days, reflected in a BSE advance-decline ratio of 0.79.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, "On the daily timeframe, Nifty 50 remains in a consolidation phase within a broader uptrend. The index continues to hold firmly above the 20-day EMA at 26,073 and the psychologically significant 26,000 mark, maintaining a constructive short-term structure. Price action since mid-year has continued to reflect higher highs and higher lows, with the index trading comfortably above rising moving averages, indicating that the broader trend remains intact despite recent consolidation. Immediate support is placed at 26,050–26,000, reinforced by Put OI concentration and the 20-day EMA, making this zone a buy-on-dips area from a risk-reward perspective."

Ponmudi said that on the upside, resistance is visible at 26,250–26,330, with a broader supply zone extending toward 26,385–26,500. Failure to decisively clear this overhead supply is likely to keep the index range-bound. As long as the Nifty sustains a closing price above 26,000, dips toward support may offer low-risk long opportunities, with a protective stop placed below 25,950. The medium-term bias remains neutral to mildly bullish, with directional clarity expected only on a decisive breakout beyond the upper range.

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Ponmudi said, "The Bank Nifty index continues to show a mixed and slightly lagging structure relative to the broader market. The index remains in consolidation, with the 20-day EMA near 59,128 acting as immediate support. Key downside levels to monitor are 59,000–58,900; a sustained breakdown below 58,800 could open the door for a deeper corrective move toward 58,500. On the upside, the range of 59,500–59,600 remains a strong resistance zone. A convincing move above this band is required to revive momentum and unlock upside toward 59,800–60,000. Until then, price action is likely to stay sideways, driven by stock-specific moves in private banks and prevailing liquidity conditions."

Gold, silver rates hit new highs The uptrend in the bullion market continued on Friday, as the gold rate today in the international market hit a new peak of $ 4,531 per troy ounce, while the silver rate today touched a new lifetime high of $75.13 per ounce. According to experts, gold and silver prices have witnessed a sharp surge amid declining global interest rates and heightened geopolitical uncertainties.

"Prices are continuously going up because the interest rates are going down across the world," said Anantha Padmanaban, founder member and former chairman of the All India Gem & Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), adding, "

USD vs INR Following two days of consolidation, the Indian rupee depreciated by 13 paise against the US dollar, lagging its Asian peers on Wednesday. This decline was driven by a shift toward risk aversion, fueled by persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors leading up to the holiday break, alongside heightened dollar demand from bullion importers.

"The outlook for spot USDINR maintains an upward trajectory provided it holds above the 89.00 mark; however, the 90.30 level continues to act as a formidable resistance for further gains," said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Stock market today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Hindustan Zinc, Can Fin Homes, Sun Pharma, Lupin, Federal Bank, Kalpataru Projects, Black Box, and Trent.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Hindustan Zinc: Buy at ₹ 625, Target ₹ 670, Stop Loss ₹ 603. Hindustan Zinc shares are trading near ₹625 and remain firmly in a strong bullish trend, reflecting sustained buying interest and positive market sentiment. The stock has exhibited a sharp upward move following a prolonged period of consolidation, supported by strong momentum and healthy trading volumes. It continues to trade comfortably above all its key moving averages, which are aligned upward, indicating a well-established and stable trend. The formation of consistent bullish candles suggests continued strength and participation from market participants.

2] Can Fin Homes: Buy at ₹ 948, Target ₹ 1010, Stop Loss ₹ 915. The Can Fin Homes share price is currently trading at ₹948, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. It recently reached a 52-week high of 948.5. A breakout above this level could further accelerate buying interest. The Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day periods are all trending upward, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

Ganesh Dongre's shares to buy today 3] Sun Pharma: Buy at ₹ 1737, Target ₹ 1795, Stop Loss ₹ 1700. Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹1737 and has established a solid support base at ₹1700. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement toward the ₹1,795 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and favourable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹1700 presents a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone.

4] Lupin: Buy at ₹ 2108, Target ₹ 2170, Stop Loss ₹ 2070. The stock has exhibited a notable, strong bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹2,108 and is maintaining a strong support level at ₹2,070. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹2170 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹2070 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5] Federal Bank: Buy at ₹ 262, Target ₹ 270, Stop Loss ₹ 252. The stock has exhibited a notable, strong bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹262 and maintains a strong support at ₹252. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹270 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹252 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Kalpataru Projects: Buy at ₹ 1200, Target ₹ 1250, Stop Loss ₹ 1175. The stock has recently witnessed a gradual correction from the ₹1335 level. It has taken support near the ₹1115 zone, with a positive reversal indicated by a move above the critical 200-period MA at the ₹1150 level, suggesting further upward movement in the coming days. The RSI has gained significantly from the oversold zone, signalling a buy, and with upside potential visible, it can continue the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking good and attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹1,250, keeping the stop-loss at the ₹1,175 level.

7] Black Box: Buy at ₹ 532.80, Target ₹ 560, Stop Loss ₹ 520. The stock has been in an overall consolidation phase, currently moving above the critical 50-DEMA level at ₹527, with decent volume participation to improve the bias. It can be expected to rise further in the coming days. The RSI is well-positioned with a buy signal indication, showing much upside potential and indicating a potential for a further positive move ahead. With the chart technically looking good and attractive, we suggest buying the stock with an upside target of ₹560, while maintaining a strict stop-loss at the ₹520 level.

8] Trent: Buy at ₹ 4289, Target ₹ 4550, Stop Loss ₹ 4200. The stock, after a significant correction, has shown signs of bottoming out near the ₹4000 zone and has picked up with a series of positive candle formations accompanied by rising volume participation, visible on the daily chart, to improve the overall bias. This is expected to lead to a further rise in the coming days. The RSI has risen from the oversold zone to signal a buy. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of ₹4,550, keeping the stop-loss at the ₹4,200 level.

Key Takeaways Nifty 50 is currently in a consolidation phase, with strong support around 26,000.

Gold and silver prices are rising amid declining global interest rates and geopolitical uncertainties.

Investors should consider buying on dips, particularly in the recommended stocks with strong technical patterns.