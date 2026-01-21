Stock market crash: Trade guide for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates to USD vs INR; eight stocks to buy or sell on Thursday

Stock market crash: The Indian stock market ended the Wednesday session on a cautious to negative note as mixed cues from Asian peers and sharp losses in the global markets, along with continued weakness in the rupee, kept investor risk appetite subdued. The Indian national Rupee (INR) slipped further to around 91.64 against the US Dollar (USD), reflecting strong dollar demand and reviving concerns over imported inflation and near-term capital flow stability. While the European Union’s description of the India-EU trade pact as “historic” offered a constructive medium-term signal for India’s external trade outlook, the lack of immediate clarity on implementation and fresh tariff rhetoric from U.S. President Donald Trump curtailed any near-term optimism in domestic equities.

Stock market news Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “Today’s candle formed a spinning-top type structure near a key support line, signalling indecision after a sharp decline rather than a confirmed reversal. RSI remains deeply oversold near 28, indicating oversold consolidation. The bias stays neutral to mildly bearish unless the Nifty 50 index decisively reclaims 25,300 on a closing basis. Buyers are active near lower demand zones, but sellers continue to dominate on every bounce. A sustained break below 25,130 could reopen downside toward 24,920 to 24,900. At this stage, price action reflects consolidation after exhaustion, not a confirmed trend reversal, with the index posting its fourth consecutive weak close.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Pnmudi R of Enrich Money said, “The Bank Nifty index formed a clear lower-high, lower-low structure on intraday charts, and the breakdown below 59,000 accelerated downside momentum toward 58,500. A minor rebound emerged from the rising slope support line, largely driven by short covering, but the recovery lacked conviction and failed to reclaim the breakdown zone. The index finally consolidated between 58,800–59,000, highlighting persistent supply at higher levels. The broader technical structure remains bearish, with upside restricted unless the index decisively regains 59,200–59,300. Failure to hold current levels may expose the index to further downside in the near term.”

Gold, silver rates today “Rising U.S. 10-year bond yields, influenced by heavy selling in Japanese bonds, underpinned bullion prices. Meanwhile, continued weakness in the Indian rupee provided additional upside support. Gold rate today has support at $4695-4625, while resistance is at $4820-4860. The silver rate today has support at $92.10-89.75, while resistance is at $95.95-97.40. In INR, gold has support at ₹1,49,050-1,47,310, while resistance is at ₹1,51,950 - ₹1,54,470. Silver has support at Rs3,05,810, 2,92,170, while resistance is at Rs3,30,810, 3,35,470,” said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities at Mehta Equities.

USD vs INR Speaking on the outlook of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "Rupee traded weak below 91.60, down nearly 0.70%, as rising geopolitical tensions involving Europe and Greenland, along with fresh concerns over US tariff actions and the lack of a confirmed India–US trade deal, continued to weigh on sentiment. A sharp rally in bullion prices has further pressured the rupee by inflating the import bill. The currency is likely to remain volatile in a broad range of 90.90–92.00 in the near term."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Bharti Hexacom, Westlife Foodworld, L&T Finance, SAIL, IRCTC, Belrise Industries, Dabur India, and MRPL.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Bharti Hexacom: Buy at ₹1646, Target ₹1760, Stop Loss ₹1590.

BHARTIHEXA is currently trading at ₹1646. The stock is currently moving within a broader, range-bound trend, and recent price action suggests the formation of a rounding bottom or base-building structure near the lower band of the range. This indicates a possible shift from distribution to accumulation. Strong support is visible near the recent swing low zone, while resistance is placed near the previous breakdown area and the short-term moving average cluster.

2] Westlife Foodworld: Buy at ₹504, Target ₹540, Stop Loss ₹486.

WESTLIFE is currently trading at ₹504. The stock has been trending lower, but recent price action suggests a potential bottoming-out phase, with prices holding firmly near a strong demand zone. The structure points toward a gradual shift from weakness to stability, forming a possible base. Although the price remains below major EMAs, the shorter-term averages are stabilising, which often precedes a change in trend direction. This alignment confirms a clear trend and reflects growing investor confidence.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] L&T Finance: Buy at ₹281, Target ₹292, Stop Loss ₹275.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹292.

4] SAIL: Buy at ₹146, Target ₹153, Stop Loss ₹142.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

5] IRCTC: Buy at ₹613, Target ₹632, Stop Loss ₹600.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹613 and maintains a strong support at ₹600.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Belrise Industries: Buy at ₹165, Target ₹176, Stop Loss ₹161.

The stock, after witnessing a decent correction, has once again arrived near the base of the rising channel pattern on the daily chart at the ₹161 level, and with a revival visible, has shown signs of improvement, suggesting a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has corrected to an attractive level, with signs of improvement, and the chart looks technically good; we can expect further gains.

7] Dabur India: Buy at ₹516, Target ₹540, Stop Loss ₹505.

The stock has indicated a decent revival from the important 200-period MA at ₹502, moving past the 50 EMA at ₹510 to improve the bias, with further upward movement expected in the coming sessions. The RSI is currently well placed and has picked up, indicating a positive trend reversal and signalling a buy, and it is expected to continue the positive move.

8] MRPL: Buy at ₹152, Target ₹162, Stop Loss ₹148.

The stock has overall indicated a rising channel pattern on the daily chart, currently arriving near the base of the channel to take support near the 200-period MA at the ₹142 zone, and with a decent revival visible, has closed above the 50-EMA of the ₹150 level to improve the bias for further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI has slowly improved from the oversold zone, and with upside potential visible, it can carry on with the positive move further ahead.