Stock market today: Trade guide for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates to USD vs INR — eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market traded in a narrow range on Monday with a cautious undertone, as tariff-related concerns and geopolitical uncertainties kept global investors on edge. Fresh threats from US President Donald Trump's tariffs on select European countries triggered a global risk-off mood, weighing on domestic sentiment. Persistent selling by foreign investors, along with continued weakness in the rupee against the dollar, added to the pressure on Indian equities, keeping participants defensive through the session.

Stock market today On the outlook of the Nifty 50 index and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the current market texture is weak, but a fresh selloff is possible only if 25,500/82,900 is dismissed. Below this level, the market could slip to 25,400-25,350/82,600-82,500. On the flip side, above 25,650/83,500, a pullback move could extend till 25,750-25,800/83,800-84,000. The intraday market is volatile and non-directional; hence, level-based trading is the ideal strategy for day traders.”

Speaking on the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "On Monday, Bank Nifty took strong support near its 20-day SMA, where buying interest emerged, indicating demand at lower levels. Currently, the index is consolidating with a bullish undertone, as it continues to sustain above its key short-term 20-day SMA. The RSI has moved into a bullish crossover, supporting the positive bias. However, fresh momentum is likely to be regained only if the index closes above 60,000 and sustains that level for the next 2–3 sessions. For the near term, support is placed at 59,500, while resistance is seen at 60,400, defining the expected trading range."

Silver rate today In the early morning trade in the Asian markets, the COMEX silver rate today climbed to a new peak of $94.740 per ounce. Currently at 6:30 AM, the COMEX silver price is quoting $93.750 per ounce, up by around 5.90% from its Monday close.

Speaking on the outlook of the MCX silver rates today, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “The MCX silver rate has decisively broken above ₹3,05,000 levels, and the white metal is poised to touch ₹3,15,000 per kg. On the downside, dips below ₹2,90,000 may test ₹2,85,000, where strong buying interest is likely to emerge.”

Gold rate today In early morning trade in Asian markets, the COMEX gold price opened with an upside gap and further extended its early morning gains. At 6:30 AM, the COMEX gold price is trading at $4,673.75 per ounce, up around 1.70% from its Monday close.

“MCX Gold is holding firm near recent highs around ₹1,44,500 to ₹1,45,000 per kg, preserving a clean higher-high, higher-low structure within a rising channel. The recent peak near ₹1,45,500 highlights strong domestic participation, backed by global strength and a stable USD/INR near 90.70. The 20-day EMA around ₹1,40,400 continues to act as a reliable dynamic support, with dips consistently being bought into. A decisive move above ₹1,45,000 can trigger further upside toward ₹1,46,000 to ₹1,50,000 in the near term. Immediate support is placed in the ₹1,43,000 to ₹1,42,000 zone. The broader trend remains firmly bullish, and the structure favours a buy-on-dips approach,” said Ponmudi R of Enrich Money.

USD vs INR On the outlook of INR against the USD, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, "Rupee slipped further to 90.91 down 14p, as early panic in equities followed fresh US tariff moves on the EU, reviving concerns over delays in the India–US trade deal. Rising geopolitical uncertainty, including renewed US expansionary signals, has increased risk aversion and kept emerging market currencies under pressure. The rupee has immediate support near 90.45, while resistance is seen around 91.25."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Federal Bank, Torrent Pharma, L&T Finance, Infosys, SAIL, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Finance, and PB Fintech.

Sumeet Bagadia's stocks to buy 1] Federal Bank: Buy at ₹279.70, Target ₹300, Stop Loss ₹270.

The stock is maintaining a strong upward trajectory. It has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. It recently reached its all-time high of 280.25. A breakout above this level could further accelerate buying interest.

2] Torrent Pharma: Buy at ₹4087, Target ₹4371, Stop Loss ₹3945.

The stock is in a strong bullish trend, reflecting sustained buying interest and positive market sentiment. The stock has shown a sharp upward move after a prolonged consolidation, supported by strong momentum and healthy volumes. It continues to trade comfortably above all its key moving averages, which are trending upward, indicating a well-established, stable trend. The formation of consistent bullish candles suggests continued strength and participation from market participants.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] L&T Finance: Buy at ₹299, Target ₹312, Stop Loss ₹292.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹312. At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹292.

4] Infosys: Buy at ₹1680, Target ₹1720, Stop Loss ₹1650.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

5] SAIL: Buy at ₹150, Target ₹162, Stop Loss ₹145.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Hero Motocorp: Buy at ₹5762, Target ₹5950, Stop Loss ₹5670.

The stock, after a brief correction, has found support near the ₹5,600 zone, indicating a decent revival with volume participation, improving the bias and anticipating a further upward move in the coming sessions.

7] Bajaj Finance: Buy at ₹969.45, Target ₹1030, Stop Loss ₹950.

The stock, after witnessing a decent correction, has stabilised and taken support near the base of the ascending channel pattern on the daily chart at the ₹940 level and with a significant revival, having a positive candle formation moving past the important 200-period MA at the ₹956 zone has improved the bias to anticipate further upward movement in the coming sessions.

8] PB Fintech: Buy at ₹1681, Target ₹1770, Stop Loss ₹1645.

The stock has recently witnessed a steep correction from the ₹1960 zone and has currently taken support near the ₹1620 zone, thereafter indicating a positive bullish candle formation with significant volume participation, which is expected to improve the bias for a further upward move in the coming sessions.