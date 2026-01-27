Stock market today: Trade guide for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates to USD vs INR — eight stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed sharp selling pressure last week, with the Nifty 50 declining more than 2.5% to settle at 25,048, while the BSE Sensex fell nearly 2.4% to close at 81,537. Broad-based weakness was evident across the market, as all sectoral indices ended in the red, with mid-cap and small-cap segments also witnessing significant erosion in investor wealth.

Sectorally, realty, consumer durables, and capital market stocks were the worst performers, declining by 11.33%, 6.55%, and 6.50%, respectively. From a flows perspective, FIIs remained persistent sellers, offloading equities worth Rs. 14,652 crore, while DIIs provided meaningful support with net inflows of Rs. 20,746 crore, helping cushion the broader downside.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index today, Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, “The Nifty 50 index decisively slipped below its key 200-day EMA and closed under it, signalling a negative trend. Adding to the weakness, the 21-day EMA has crossed below the 55-day EMA, confirming bearish momentum. The weekly chart and candlestick pattern suggest further downside in the near term. Immediate support is placed near 24,850, and a break below this level could drag the index toward 24,600. On the upside, resistance is seen at 25,250, while sustained strength above this could lead to a recovery toward 25,500. Until then, a sell-on-rise strategy remains preferable.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Dr Ravi Singh said, “The index slipped below the key 59000 support level and also fell under its 55-day EMA, forming a bearish Marubozu candle on the weekly chart. This signals strong selling pressure at higher levels and indicates that the overall structure has weakened. The next important support lies at 58,000, which also coincides with the 21-week EMA. A break below this may drag prices toward 57,400, supporting a sell-on-rise view. On the upside, 59,000 is now a crucial resistance, and only a sustained move above it could lead to a recovery toward 59,550.”

Gold, silver rates today After climbing to a new peak during the morning session on Monday, the four precious metals witnessed some profit-booking ahead of the close of the previous session. That selling continued during the morning session on Tuesday. The COMEX gold rate today is down over 1.35% but is quoting above $5,000 per ounce. The COMEX silver rate today is down by around 7.50% and is currently quoting around $107 per ounce.

USD vs INR Speaking on the outlook of the US Dollar (USD) against the Indian National Rupee (INR), Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "Rupee traded weak by 0.30 paise at 91.90 as persistent FII selling in the secondary markets continued to weigh on the currency. While domestic macro fundamentals remain relatively stable, elevated global uncertainties — including US trade tariff actions and geopolitical tensions around Greenland, Venezuela and the Russia-Ukraine conflict — are keeping sentiment cautious. The rupee is expected to remain under pressure in the near term, with a weak trading range of 91.35–92.25."

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: NALCO, Ashok Leyland, JSW Steel, Indus Towers, UPL, GNFC, Voltas, and Swan Corp.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] NALCO: Buy at ₹371, Target ₹397, Stop Loss ₹358.

NALCO share price is currently trading at ₹371, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. It recently reached its all-time high of ₹382.65. A breakout above this level could further accelerate buying interest.

2] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹193, Target ₹207, Stop Loss ₹186.

Ashok Leyland's share price is currently trading at ₹193. The stock is in a strong upward trend, supported by steady buying interest and sustained higher price action. The overall structure indicates strength, with consistent bullish candles and rising volumes confirming the momentum. The stock remains well-supported above its key moving averages — the 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs — all of which are trending upward.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] JSW Steel: Buy at ₹1170, Target ₹1220, Stop loss ₹1145.

has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹1170 and has established a solid support base at ₹1145. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and recent price action suggests a reversal from it, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

4] Indus Towers: Buy at ₹413, Target ₹440, Stop Loss ₹400.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹413 and maintains a strong support at ₹400. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹440 level.

5] UPL: Buy at ₹702, Target ₹740, Stop Loss ₹680.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] GNFC: Buy at ₹464, Target ₹486, Stop Loss ₹454.

The stock has indicated a good recovery after the recent correction, taking support near the ₹443 level, and has witnessed a positive candle formation on the daily chart, with significant volume participation, improving the bias and suggesting a further rise. The RSI has bounced back from the highly oversold zone, signalling a buy, and with the chart technically looking good, it can expect further gains.

7] Voltas: Buy at ₹1315, Target ₹1385, Stop Loss ₹1285.

The stock, after the steep correction, has stabilised near the ₹1275 zone and, with a revival witnessed, has improved the bias for a further upward move in the coming sessions. The RSI has recently moved into the oversold zone and is indicating a reversal, with a bias improving for a further rise.

8] Swan Corp: Buy at ₹410, Target ₹435, Stop Loss ₹400.

The stock has witnessed a decent correction and shown signs of taking support near the ₹396 zone, with the current indication of a revival and significant volume participation to improve the bias and anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions.