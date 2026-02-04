Stock market today: Trade guide for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates to USD vs INR; eight stocks to buy or sell on Wednesday

Stock market today: After witnessing strong buying on Tuesday, the Indian stock market may continue to draw support from positive progress in India–US trade discussions, which remains the key sentiment driver. Improved visibility on external trade risks has revived confidence and renewed interest in export-oriented sectors. After the strong multi-day rally, some profit-booking and range-bound action cannot be ruled out. That said, easing global uncertainties, sustained domestic capex momentum, and a stable macro backdrop keep the near- to medium-term outlook constructive.

Early signs of renewed FII participation following trade-related optimism are further adding to the positive undertone. Market direction today will largely depend on whether fresh follow-through buying emerges or indices pause to consolidate at higher levels.

Gold, silver rates today After showcasing a strong rebound on Tuesday, gold and silver rates today witnessed strong buying on Wednesday. Extending that bull run during the early morning deals on Wednesday, the COMEX gold rate today opened upside and touched an intraday high of $5,075/oz, logging an intraday gain of around 2.75%.

Likewise, the COMEX silver price opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of $87.345/oz, logging a gain of around 4.50%.

Speaking on the outlook of gold and silver rates today, Rahul Kalantri, VP — Commodities at Mehta Equities, said, “The COMEX gold rate today has support at $4655 and $4575 per ounce, while resistance at $4860 and $4950 per ounce. The COMEX silver has support at $74.8 and $69.75 per ounce, while resistance is at $88.15 and $94.80 per ounce.”

USD vs INR Speaking on the outlook of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD), Jateen Trivedi, VP Research — Commodity & Currency at LKP Securities, said, "The Indian Rupee traded sharply stronger, appreciating by ₹1.28 or nearly 1.40% following the US–India trade deal announcement. The agreement has significantly improved sentiment, as expectations of stronger trade flows and potential FII inflows have boosted confidence in the domestic currency. At present, USDINR is quoting near 90.25. The immediate resistance for the rupee is seen around 89.90, while 90.50 now acts as an important base support. As long as the rupee sustains above the 90.50 zone, overall bias remains positive, with appreciation likely to continue if global risk sentiment remains stable and capital inflows strengthen."

Stock market today On the outlook of the Nifty 50 / Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that the short-term market outlook remains positive, but a strategy of buying on dips and selling on rallies would be ideal for traders. On the downside, retracement support is placed at 25,500/83,000 and 25,350/82500, while 25,900/84,300 and 26,000/84,500 would act as immediate resistance levels for the bulls. However, below 25,350/82,500, the uptrend could become vulnerable.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty today, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Bank Nifty index closed with a bearish candlestick on the daily chart while managing a breakout above the falling trendline, indicating a mixed but evolving structure. The RSI has entered a bullish crossover, suggesting improving momentum. However, Tuesday’s move was largely driven by news and event-based triggers, making the follow-up session crucial to validate the breakout's sustainability. If the index holds above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages in the coming sessions, strength can be confirmed. Immediate support is placed at 59,800, while resistance is seen near 61,700 levels."

FII-DII data Following the buoyant mood after the announcement of the India-US trade deal, both DIIs and FIIs turned net buyers on Tuesday. FIIs bought Indian shares worth ₹5,236 crore, whereas the DIIs bought shares worth ₹1,014 crore.

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Ashok Leyland, SBI, Paytm, Hindustan Petroleum, UPL, Maruti Suzuki, Zydus Life, and CONCOR.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] Ashok Leyland: Buy at ₹200, Target ₹214, Stop Loss ₹193.

Ashok Leyland's share price is currently trading at ₹200; the stock has recently reached an all-time high of ₹203 after breaking out of a consolidation phase. This bullish formation signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh buying interest.

2] SBI: Buy at ₹1064, Target ₹1142, Stop Loss ₹1025.

SBI share price is currently trading around ₹1064 and has recently marked an all-time high of ₹1089.8 after breaking out of a consolidation phase. This bullish formation signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend. The overall daily chart structure remains constructive, as the stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows, reaffirming the strength of the ongoing uptrend.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] Paytm: Buy at ₹1190, Target ₹1220, Stop Loss ₹1145.

The stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹1190 and has established a solid support base at ₹1145. This level has historically acted as a cushion, and recent price action suggests a reversal from it, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

4] Hindustan Petroleum: Buy at ₹450, Target ₹470, Stop Loss ₹440.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹440 is a prudent way to capture the anticipated upside.

5] UPL: Buy at ₹740, Stop Loss ₹780, Stop Loss ₹720.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Maruti Suzuki: Buy at ₹14782, Target ₹15400, Stop Loss ₹14500.

The stock has recently witnessed a decent correction from the ₹17370 level and is currently consolidating near the important 200-period MA in the 14400 zone. With a revival indicated, the bias has improved to anticipate a further rise in the coming days. The RSI has corrected well and currently indicates a positive trend reversal, signalling a buy on the daily chart from the highly oversold zone, with much upside potential visible.

7] Zydus Life: Buy at ₹902, Target ₹945, Stop Loss ₹880.

The stock has recently declined sharply and has shown signs of taking support near the ₹865 zone. Currently, a revival is visible to move past the important 100-period MA at the ₹892 zone, with significant volume participation to improve the bias, anticipating a further upward move in the coming days. The RSI is well-positioned, with a gradual rise and increasing strength, signalling a buy signal for further positive moves in the coming sessions.

8] CONCOR: Buy at ₹528, Target ₹565, Stop Loss ₹516.

The stock has recently picked up significantly, currently indicating a falling channel breakout at the ₹520 zone, with rising volume participation, which improves the bias and is expected to rise further in the coming sessions. The RSI has moved out of the oversold zone and indicates that the positive move can continue.