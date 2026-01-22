Stock market: Trade guide for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates to USD vs INR; five stocks to buy or sell on Friday

Stock market today: The Indian stock market closed on Thursday with a cautiously positive undertone, as benchmarks staged a relief-led rebound on improving global sentiment. Easing trade-related fears and supportive Asian cues encouraged selective risk-on positioning, driving broad-based participation across banking, autos, IT and metals, with mid- and small-caps also joining the recovery. However, the tone remained partially restrained by sustained weakness in the Indian rupee, reflecting continued dollar demand. However, markets drew comfort from the fact that the RBI is closely monitoring the pace of depreciation rather than defending any specific level, reinforcing confidence in a calibrated and orderly approach to currency management.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said, “The Nifty 50 index continues to remain in a consolidation phase with a mild positive bias after a volatile intraday session. As long as the Nifty 50 index holds above 25,120, the broader setup remains stable with scope for a gradual push toward 25,400–25,500. A decisive close above 25,600 will be required to confirm a bullish breakout and shift momentum firmly in favour of the bulls. Failure to defend 25,120 may reopen downside pressure. Overall, the outlook remains range-bound to cautiously positive, favouring a buy-on-dips near supports and selling near resistance until a clear directional breakout emerges.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, the Enrich Money expert said, “The Bank Nifty ended the session in a cautious consolidation mode, with repeated selling pressure emerging in the 59,400–59,600 resistance band, which continues to cap upside attempts. On the downside, 58,850–58,800 acted as immediate support, while a stronger demand base is placed near 58,500. A sustained breakout above 59,600 is required to revive bullish momentum and unlock higher targets, while a decisive breakdown below 58,700 could invite fresh selling pressure toward lower support zones. Until then, Bank Nifty is likely to remain range-bound with two-sided intraday opportunities.”

Gold rate today Aswked about the outlook of gold rate today, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, "Focus will shift to the US Fed meeting at the end of January and the Union Budget 2026 on February 1, both of which could influence volatility and currency movement. Gold price is expected to remain highly volatile in a broad range of ₹1,45,000 per 10 gm to ₹1,58,000 per 10 gm in the coming week."

Silver rate today On the outlook of silver rate today, Ponmudi R of Enrich Money said, "MCX Silver rate remains entrenched in a strong bullish channel, with consistent buying emerging on dips. The metal continues to outperform as a high-beta precious metal play. Sustained strength above ₹3,15,000 keeps the upside bias intact, with breakout targets placed at ₹3,35,000 to ₹3,50,000 and beyond. On corrective declines, a move below ₹3,00,000 could lead to a test of the ₹2,90,000 to ₹2,80,000 zone, where fresh accumulation is likely to emerge."

USD vs INR Speaking on the outlook of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD), Jateen Trivedi of LKP Securities, said, "Rupee later recovered marginally with gains of 0.08 paise to 91.57, supported by a volatile yet positive session in domestic equities. Comments from the US President at Davos, indicating a constructive trade outlook with India and a softer tone on Greenland, provided some relief to sentiment. However, volatility remains elevated, with the rupee likely to trade in the 91.00–92.00 range."

Stocks to buy or sell Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking and Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: SAIL, JK Tyre, DLF, Eternal, and HAL.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations today 1] SAIL: Buy at ₹151.65, Target ₹163, Stop Loss ₹146.

SAIL's share price is currently trading at ₹151.65; the stock has recently reached its 52-week high of ₹153.9 after breaking out of a consolidation phase. This bullish formation signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh buying interest.

2] JK Tyre: Buy at ₹520, Target ₹556, Stop Loss ₹502.

JK Tyre share is currently trading at ₹520; the stock has recently reached its 52-week high of ₹528.95 after breaking out of a consolidation phase. This bullish formation signals a shift in sentiment and marks the beginning of a potential long-term uptrend. The breakout is accompanied by a noticeable rise in volume, indicating strong market participation and fresh buying interest.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] DLF: Buy at ₹613, Target ₹642, Stop Loss ₹600.

The has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum.

4] Eternal: Buy at ₹275, Target ₹310, Stop Loss ₹260.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

5] HAL: Buy at ₹4355, Target ₹4550, Stop Loss ₹4260.

The stock has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders.

