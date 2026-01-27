Stock market today: Trade guide for Nifty 50, gold, silver rates, USD vs INR to India-EU FTA; 8 stocks to buy or sell

Stock market today: The Indian stock market witnessed a volatile session on Tuesday. After a roller-coaster activity, the Nifty 50 index ended 127 points higher, while the Sensex was up by 320 points. Among sectors, the Metal Index was the top gainer, rallying 3.35%, whereas the Media Index lost the most, shedding over 1%.

Technically, after an early morning intraday dip, the Indian stock market found support near 24,900/81,000 and bounced back sharply. From the day's low, the market rallied by over 300/950 points. On daily charts, the index has formed a long bullish candle, and on intraday charts, it has formed a promising reversal pattern, which is largely positive.

Stock market outlook Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 and Sensex today, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said, “We are of the view that 25,000/81,400 and 24,900/81,000 would act as key support zones. As long as the market trades above these levels, a pullback formation is likely to continue. On the higher side, 25,200/81,800 would be the immediate resistance zone for the bulls. A successful breakout of 25,200/81,800 could push the market up to 25,300-25,350/82,200-82,400. On the flip side, below 24,900/81,000, sentiment could change. If the market falls below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions.”

On the outlook of the Bank Nifty index, Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, “The Bank Nifty index closed with a long bullish candlestick on the daily chart, indicating strong buying interest. The index found support near the 58,100 zone and witnessed a sharp follow-up rebound after the previous selling session, highlighting demand at lower levels. Volatility is expected to remain elevated in the coming sessions due to the Union Budget event. The 20-day moving average and the 59,500 zone will be crucial; a sustained close above these levels could decide the next directional move. Support is placed at 58,800, while resistance stands at 59,500.”

India-EU free trade agreement The India-EU Free Trade Agreement, concluded on January 27, 2026, is poised to significantly enhance India's export competitiveness in the medium term by granting preferential tariff access to the EU market—covering over 99% of Indian exports by value—with zero or reduced duties on key labor-intensive sectors like textiles, footwear, fisheries/marine products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing/industrial goods, enabling substantial growth in these high-employment areas, better integration into global supply chains, and expanded opportunities in services (including IT, professional, and financial services through reciprocal commitments and mobility provisions).

On imports, the deal opens India's market ambitiously to EU goods (tariff elimination or reduction on ~96.6% of EU exports, including steep cuts on cars, machinery, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and agri-processed items), which may increase competitive pressure on some domestic sectors but will lower input costs for Indian manufacturers, improve efficiency, and support technology upgrades. Sectoral growth will be strongest in export-oriented manufacturing (textiles, apparel, footwear, chemicals, pharma), services, and green industries, while protections safeguard sensitive agri-products like rice, sugar, and poultry.

What does the India-EU free trade deal mean for the Indian stock market, Pranay Aggarwal, Director and CEO of Stoxkart, said, “Overall, the reciprocal framework, business-friendly rules of origin, customs facilitation, IP protections, SME support, and predictable regulations—coupled with the deal's scale (covering ~2 billion people and ~25% of global GDP)—are expected to boost global investor confidence by signaling India's deepening rules-based integration, resilient supply chains, and strategic partnership with the EU, attracting higher FDI inflows, fostering innovation, and reinforcing economic openness amid geopolitical uncertainties. Greater clarity on specific benefits, sectoral details, and balanced impacts will come once the full official documents is published by India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry.”

Gold, silver rates today Speaking on the outlook of silver and gold rates today, Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said, “COMEX silver prices briefly spiked above $117/oz on Monday before retreating sharply to $102/oz, and are currently trading around $108/oz. MCX silver rate today surged to a fresh all-time high of ₹3,64,821/kg, tracking sharp moves in global markets. Silver remains highly volatile and is already up 50% so far in January, following gains of about 170% in 2025, supported by tight physical supplies, as reflected in elevated Shanghai premiums over COMEX prices. Meanwhile, COMEX gold is holding firm near record highs, trading above $5,125/oz after touching an all-time high of $5,145.39/oz on Tuesday. On the domestic front, MCX gold rate today hit a fresh record of ₹1,59,820 per 10 grams, supported by a weaker US dollar, tariff-related risks, and uncertainty around US Federal Reserve leadership, which continue to underpin safe-haven demand.”

USD vs INR On the outlook of the Indian National Rupee (INR) against the US Dollar (USD), Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities, said, “The Indian Rupee traded stronger at 91.70, gaining around 0.16 paise, as optimism around a potential trade understanding with Europe supported sentiment. Short covering in the second half of the capital market session further lifted expectations of steadier capital flows. With the Fed’s policy decision due late Wednesday, the rupee is likely to closely track global cues. Near-term range is seen between 91.35 and 92.15.”

Stocks to buy today Regarding stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking; Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi; and Shiju Koothupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, recommended these eight intraday stocks for today: Axis Bank, APL Apollo, ICICI Bank, NTPC, BDL, Waaree Energies, IRCON International, and MTAR Technologies.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations 1] Axis Bank: Buy at ₹1316, Target ₹1408, Stop Loss ₹1270.

Axis Bank's share price is currently trading at ₹1316, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. It recently reached a 52-week high of ₹1333.2. A breakout above this level could further accelerate buying interest. The Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day periods are all trending upwards, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

2] APL Apollo: Buy at ₹2061, Target ₹2203, Stop Loss ₹1990.

APL Apollo share price is currently trading at ₹2061, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock is in a strong bullish trend, with price action showing a clear shift from consolidation to a sharp upward move. After spending time in a sideways range, the stock has formed a rounding base and broken out on the upside, indicating steady accumulation followed by renewed buying interest. The recent rally has pushed prices into higher territory, reflecting strength in the overall structure.

Ganesh Dongre's buy or sell stocks 3] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹1360, Target ₹1395, Stop Loss ₹1345.

ICICI Bank share price has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum.

4] NTPC: Buy at ₹344, Target ₹360, Stop Loss ₹335.

NTPC share price has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently trading at ₹344 and maintaining strong support at ₹335. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹360 level.

5] Bharat Dynamics Ltd or BDL: Buy at ₹1469, Target ₹1525, Stop Loss ₹1430.

BDL share price has exhibited a strong, notable, and continuous bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1469 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1430. The technical setup suggests a potential price retracement towards the ₹1525 level.

Shiju Koothupalakkal's intraday stocks for today 6] Waaree Energies: Buy at ₹2695, Target ₹2820, Stop Loss ₹2640.

The stock has recently witnessed a decent correction, with good consolidation near the ₹2550 to ₹2600 zone, and has now indicated a revival, with significant volume participation visible to improve the bias, suggesting a further rise in the coming sessions. The RSI has bounced back from the highly oversold zone to signal a buy, and with the chart technically looking good, can expect further gains.

7] IRCON International: Buy at ₹154.90, Target ₹163, Stop Loss ₹151.

The stock, after correcting recently from the ₹182 zone, has shown signs of stability near the ₹152 zone and, with a revival witnessed with significant volume participation in the final hours of the session, has improved the bias to expect a further upward move in the coming sessions.

8] MTAR Technologies: Buy at ₹2528, Target ₹2650, Stop Loss ₹2470.

The stock has indicated a series of higher bottom formations on the daily chart, currently taking support near the important 50-EMA level at the ₹2,435 zone. With a revival, a positive candle formation has improved the bias to anticipate a further rise in the coming sessions.

