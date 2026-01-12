Stock market today: Trade guide for Nifty 50 to gold, silver rates — eight stocks to buy or sell on 12 January 2026

Stock market today: The benchmark Indian stock market indices closed lower for the fifth consecutive day after Friday, 9 January 2026, due to renewed concerns over US tariffs, cautions over the Q3 results 2026 season, and foreign capital outflow, which continued to pressurise investor sentiment in the market.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.75% lower at 25,683.30 points after Friday's market session, compared to 25,876.85 points at the previous market close, according to the exchange data. The BSE Sensex index closed 0.72% lower at 83,576.24 points, compared to 84,180.96 points at the previous stock market close.

“Nifty on the weekly chart formed a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern signalling profit booking at higher levels as the index gave up its entire previous week's gains and closed below the last month low highlighting downward bias. On the shorter-term horizon, momentum indicators suggest the market is in an oversold territory. Therefore, a technical pullback cannot be ruled out. However, for the corrective decline to pause, the index must start forming higher high and higher low on a sustained basis and decisively reclaim the 26,000 level,” said analysts at Bajaj Broking Research.

Gold prices today The Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) data showed that the gold prices for the February 2026 contract closed 0.04% higher at ₹138,875 per 10 grams after last week's market session, compared to ₹138,819 per 10 grams at the previous close.

Silver rates today MCX data showed that the silver prices for the March 2026 contract closed 0.29% or ₹723 per kg lower at ₹252,002 per kg after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹252,725 per kilogram (kg), as per the commodity exchange.

“The US-Iran latest news regarding military deployment around the Iran borders is expected to speed up rally in gold and silver prices,” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered commodity expert.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, has suggested three stocks for Monday.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has suggested selling three stocks during intraday trading.

Stock picks include Ashok Leyland, Ipca Laboratories, Reliance Industries, SAIL, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Ramco Cements, Aarti Pharmalabs, and Asian Paints.

Sumeet Bagadia stocks to buy today 1. Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASHOKLEY): Buy at ₹188; Target price at ₹202; Stop loss at ₹181.

ASHOKLEY is currently trading at 188, the stock is showing signs of trend recovery after retesting its all-time high zone and pulling back to a support region. Following this corrective phase, the price is once again gaining upward momentum, indicating renewed buying interest.

Suggesting accumulation at lower levels. The overall structure remains robust with rising candles and healthy volume participation. The Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day periods are all trending upwards, reinforcing the bullish outlook. The price is trading above all major EMAs, indicating strong positive sentiment and continued strength in the stock. If it sustained above its swing highs of 191.8, it could lead to further upside, with a near-term target around 202.

On the downside, immediate support is located at 184. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 74.35 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at 181 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, ASHOKLEY presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 202 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

2. Ipca Laboratories Ltd (IPCALAB): Buy at ₹1,575; Target price at ₹1,685; Stop loss at ₹1,520.

IPCALABS is currently trading at 1,575, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock is in a strong bullish trend, with price action showing a clear shift from consolidation to a sharp upward move. After spending time in a sideways range, the stock has formed a rounding base and broken out on the upside, indicating steady accumulation followed by renewed buying interest.

The recent rally has pushed prices into higher territory, reflecting strength in the overall structure. The Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day periods are all trending upwards, reinforcing the bullish outlook. If IPCALABS manages to close above its higher level, it could gain further traction toward a short-term target of 1,685.

On the downside, immediate support is located at 1550. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 71.09 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at 1,685 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, IPCALABS presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 1575 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

Ganesh Dongre stocks to buy today 3. Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE): Buy at ₹1,475; Target price at ₹1,510; Stop loss at ₹1,450.

In the recent short-term trend analysis of the stock, a notable bullish reversal pattern has emerged. This technical pattern suggests the possibility of a temporary retracement in the stock's price, potentially reaching around ₹1,510.

At present, the stock is maintaining a crucial support level at ₹1,450. Given the current market price of ₹1,475, a buying opportunity is emerging. This suggests that investors might consider purchasing the stock at its current price, anticipating a rise towards the identified target of ₹1,510.

4. Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL): Buy at ₹144; Target price at ₹154; Stop loss at ₹138.

We have seen a major support in this stock around ₹138. So, at the current juncture, the stock has again seen a reversal price action formation at the ₹144 price level, which may continue its rally till its next resistance level of ₹154, so traders can buy and hold this stock with a stop loss of ₹138 for the target price of ₹154 in the upcoming weeks.

5. Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL): Buy at ₹186; Target price at ₹194; Stop loss at ₹182.

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹186 and maintaining a strong support at ₹182.

The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹194 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹182 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal stocks to buy today 6. The Ramco Cements Ltd (RAMCOCEM): Buy at ₹1,093; Target price at ₹1,140; Stop loss at ₹1,070.

The stock has slowly and gradually picked up well from the bottom made near 980 zone level moving past the important 50EMA level at 1,025 zone and 100 MA at 1050 level to improve the bias with currently rising further to further strengthen the trend, expecting for further rise in the coming days.

The RSI has picked up gaining strength and currently having much upside potential visible, can carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 1,140, keeping the stop loss of 1,070 level.

7. Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (AARTIPHARM): Buy at ₹761.75; Target price at ₹807; Stop loss at ₹744.

The stock has witnessed a steady rise from the low made near 680 zone, with currently with a positive candle formation with significant volume participation having moved past the important 50EMA level at 756 zone has improved the bias to anticipate for further rise in the coming sessions.

The RSI after a consolidation period has once again started picking to signal a buy and can expect for further gains with upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, and we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 807, keeping the strict stop loss of 744 level.

8. Asian Paints Ltd (ASIANPAINT): Buy at ₹2,825; Target price at ₹2,950; Stop loss at ₹2,770.

The stock has been consolidating for quite some time maintaining the support near the important 50EMA level at 2,750 zone, with currently with volume participation has indicated a bullish candle formation on the daily chart to improve the bias anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions.

The RSI is well-positioned with upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move for further gains. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 2,950 keeping the stop loss of 2,770 level.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.