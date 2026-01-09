Stock market today: Trade guide for Nifty 50 to gold, silver rates — eight stocks to buy or sell on 9 January 2026

Stock market today: The Indian stock market indices crashed on Thursday, 8 January 2026, closing lower for a fourth consecutive session after a sharp sell-off from investors amid weak global market sentiment. The Nifty 50 index lost 1.01% closing lower at 25,876.85 points, compared to 26,140.75 points at the previous market session.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.92% lower at 84,180.96 points, compared to 84,961.14 points at the previous stock market close, according to exchange data.

“Earnings growth is likely to be broad-based, led by Oil & Gas (+25% YoY), NBFC Lending (+26%), Automobiles (25%), Metals (+15%), Telecom (2.6x jump in profits), Capital Goods (+24%), Cement (+66%). Overall, we expect the market to remain under pressure in the near term, dragged by concerns over US tariffs, ongoing geopolitical tensions and weak global market cues,” said Siddhartha Khemka - Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Gold prices today Gold prices on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) closed 0.03% or ₹42 per 10 grams lower at ₹137,700 per 10 grams after Thursday's commodity market session, compared to ₹137,742 per 10 grams at the previous market close.

“The pullback in gold rate today Delhi is due to the global factor such as annual rebalancing of major commodity indexes. This process is expected to trigger selling worth billions of dollars in coming days. Some macro triggers, including ADP non-farm employment and non-farm payrolls, are likely to add volatility and provide direction to gold prices going ahead,” said Jatin Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities.

Silver rates today MCS futures showed that silver prices closed 0.28% or ₹693 per kilogram (kg) lower at ₹242,631 after Thursday's commodity market session, according to the official data.

During Thursday's afternoon trading session, silver prices plummeted over 5% or ₹14,000 per kg to hit an intraday low level of ₹236,044 per kg, compared to ₹250,605 per kg at the previous commodity market close.

Stocks to buy today Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, has recommended two stock picks for today. Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Anand Rathi, has suggested three stocks for Friday.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal, Senior Manager of Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher, has suggested selling three stocks during intraday trading.

Stock picks include AIA Engineering, India Cements, Dr. Reddy's Lab, Infosys, Kfin Technologies, Netweb Technologies India, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, and Zensar Technologies.

Sumeet Bagadia stocks to buy today 1. AIA Engineering Ltd (AIAENG): Buy at ₹4,075; Target price at ₹4,365; Stop loss at ₹3,930.

AIAENG is currently trading at 4075, maintaining a strong upward trajectory. The stock has consistently formed higher highs and higher lows, reflecting sustained bullish momentum. It recently reached a 52-week high of 4168.7. A breakout above this level could further accelerate buying interest.

The Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) for the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day periods are all trending upwards, reinforcing the bullish outlook. The price is trading above all major EMAs, indicating strong positive sentiment and continued strength in the stock. A sustained close above its higher levels, this could lead to further upside, with a near-term target of 4365.

On the downside, immediate support is located at 4000. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 61.03 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at 3930 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, AIAENG presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 4365 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

2. The India Cements Ltd (INDIACHEM): Buy at ₹471; Target price at ₹503; Stop loss at ₹455.

INDIACEM is trading near 471 and remains firmly in a strong bullish trend, reflecting sustained buying interest and positive market sentiment. The stock has shown a sharp upward move after a prolonged consolidation, supported by strong momentum and healthy volumes. It continues to trade comfortably above all its key moving averages, which are aligned upward, indicating a well-established and stable trend. The formation of consistent bullish candles suggests continued strength and participation from market participants. Momentum has improved sharply, with the stock marking a fresh all-time high near 485.8. A sustained close above its higher level could lead to further upside, with a near-term target around 503.

On the downside, immediate support is located at 463. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently at 72.39 and trending upward, reflecting growing buying momentum. To manage risk effectively, a stop-loss at 455 is suggested to guard against any unexpected market reversals.

In conclusion, based on the technical analysis and current market conditions, INDIACEM presents a promising buying opportunity for those aiming for a 503 target, provided that appropriate risk management strategies are in place.

Ganesh Dongre stocks to buy today 3. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (DRREDDY): Buy at ₹1,206; Target price at 1,260; Stop loss at ₹1,590.

Stock has been exhibiting a strong and consistent bullish pattern, indicating sustained investor interest and positive price momentum. The stock is currently trading at ₹1,206 and has established a solid support base at ₹1,590.

This level has historically acted as a cushion, and the recent price action suggests a reversal from this support, reinforcing bullish sentiment. The technical setup points to the potential for a price retracement toward the ₹1,260 level in the near term. Given the renewed strength and the favourable risk-reward ratio, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss placed at ₹1,590 offers a strategic opportunity to capture the expected upside move. The outlook remains positive as long as the stock holds above its key support zone.

4. Infosys Ltd (INFY): Buy at ₹1,612; Target price at ₹1,660; Stop loss at ₹1,580.

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1,612 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1,580.

The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1,660 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1,580 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

5. Kfin Technologies Ltd (KFINTECH): Buy at ₹1,065; Target price at 1,110; Stop loss at ₹1,050.

Stock has exhibited a strong notable continue bullish pattern, offering another promising opportunity for short-term traders. The stock is currently priced at ₹1,065 and maintaining a strong support at ₹1,050.

The technical setup indicates the potential for a price retracement towards the ₹1,110 level. With the stock reversing from a support base and showing signs of renewed strength, entering at the current market price with a stop-loss at ₹1,050 offers a prudent approach to capturing the anticipated upside.

Shiju Kuthupalakkal stocks to buy today 6. Netweb Technologies India Ltd (NETWEB): Buy at ₹3,397; Target price at ₹3,550; Stop loss at ₹3,330.

The stock has picked up well from the bottom made near 3,000 level moving past the important 50EMA level at 3,260 zone with significant volume participation visible to improve the bias and anticipating for further rise in the coming sessions.

The RSI has picked up gaining strength and is currently well placed to signal a buy having much upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 3,550, keeping the stop loss of 3,330 level.

7. Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT): Buy at ₹891; Target price at ₹945; Stop loss at ₹872.

The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation on the daily chart taking support near the 866 zone and picking up moving past the 50EMA at 884 level with volume participation visible and improvement in the bias expecting for further upward move in the coming sessions.

The RSI has started gaining strength and once again with a buy signal indication can expect for further gains with upside potential visible. With the chart technically looking good, and we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 945 keeping the strict stop loss of 872 level.

8. Zensar Technologies Ltd (ZENSARTECH): Buy at ₹718.45; Target price at ₹760; Stop loss at ₹702.

The stock after maintaining a good support base near 690 zone has currently picked up with a positive candle formation on the daily chart with volume participation on the rise and can expect for further rise in the coming sessions.

The RSI has indicated a positive trend reversal to signal a buy with upside potential visible to carry on with the positive move further ahead. With the chart technically looking attractive, we suggest buying the stock for an upside target of 760 keeping the stop loss of 702 level.

